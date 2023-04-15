2023 Kia EV6 Bookings re-open: Prices start at Rs 60.95 lakh

Kia India has reopened bookings for its Kia EV6. As a part of getting on the bandwagon early, the automaker is the first 200 buyers a 95 per cent buyback policy within 30 days, free periodic maintenance for five years, and eight years/ 160000kms warranty on the battery. We drove the Kia EV6 when it launched in India last year and you can find our video at the bottom of this story. Bookings can be done on select Kia dealerships, by contacting 1800 108 5005 or visiting www.kia.com/in

Kia launched the EV6 in June 2022 and since then has sold 432 units. It is offered in the RWD and AWD guises. Both versions are powered by a 77.4kWh battery pack and their electric motors produce 226bhp and 321bhp respectively. The ARAI-claimed range of the EV6 is 708km on a full charge.

Myung-sik Sohn, CSBO, Kia India, said “We are excited that with Kia EV6, a new performance-driven drive experience is now available for customers who are looking for a premium ride. I am excited to announce that the bookings for our popular premium EV, the Kia EV6, have commenced today for 2023. We have also expanded our EV dealership footprint to 60 outlets across 44 cities which will help us move closer to our customers.”

