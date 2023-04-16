Hyundai’s upcoming compact SUV to be called Exter

Hyundai Motor India Limited has officially announced that its upcoming compact SUV will be called Exter. The Exter will be positioned below the Venue, which is currently the brand’s entry-level SUV and will rival the Tata Punch. The micro SUV is expected to be priced between Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be launched in the coming months.

Under the hood, the Exter is expected to get only a petrol powertrain. It may source its power from a 1.2-litre petrol engine developing 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. Also on offer could be a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol. Transmission choices might include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

Speaking on the occasion, Tarun Garg, COO – Hyundai Motor India, said, “ We are proud to announce the name of our SUV- Hyundai Exter that exemplifies the pulse of Gen Z buyers while empowering them with a smart mobility solution to fuel their wanderlust. Hyundai Exter is the eighth model in our lineup with an SUV body style and we are confident that this new member to our family will provide further fillip to our growth in SUV sales.”

Hyundai Exter ₹ 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh Estimated Price

