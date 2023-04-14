Skoda Slavia Anniversary Edition and Kushaq Lava Blue Edition launched in India

Launched back in February 2022, the Skoda Slavia has completed one successful year in India. To mark this occasion, the company has introduced an all-new Skoda Slavia Anniversary Edition alongside the Skoda Kushaq Lava Blue Edition in India.

The Slavia Anniversary Edition is priced at Rs. 17.27 lakh for the manual variant while the automatic transmission is priced at Rs. 18.67 lakh. The Kushaq Lava Blue Edition, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 17.99 lakh and Rs. 19.19 lakh for the manual and the automatic variant, respectively. (all prices, ex-showroom).

With this special edition, the sedan debuts a new Lava Blue exterior hue, a hexagonal front grille with chrome ribs, lower chrome garnish, and an Anniversary Edition badge on the steering and C-pillar. Meanwhile, the Kushaq Lava Blue Edition features a front grille with a chrome finish, puddle lamps, lower chrome garnish, and plush edition cushion pillows.

Mechanically, both the sedan and SUV are powered by a 1.5-litre turbo engine that produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG gearbox. The engine is now compatible with E20 fuel and BS6 Phase 2 emission norms.

