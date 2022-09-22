  • location
            2022 Volvo S90 launched in India at Rs 66.90 lakh

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Thursday 22 September 2022,20:22 PM IST

            Volvo has launched MY 2022 Volvo S90 in India at Rs 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s available only in the B5 Ultimate variant and is a lakh more than the outgoing S90. In terms of design, features, exterior and interior the S90 remains unchanged with this mainly being a model year switch. 

            However, the Swedish automaker has now included a three years Volvo Service Package at a special price of only Rs 75,000 (plus applicable taxes). This offer includes regular maintenance plus wear and tear cost over three years and is available for a limited period only.

            “The launch of our 2023 models completes our portfolio of all Petrol mild hybrids. The transition to an all-petrol mild hybrid is in sync with Volvo’s commitment toward sustainability and to becoming an all-electric company by 2030. Our MY23 portfolio offers the best in global technology to savvy Indian luxury consumers. These models come with a host of new feature offerings which I am confident will increase the luxury mobility experience of our customers.” said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

            The S90 has been Volvo’s rival to the likes of the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the Audi A6. The only engine on offer is Volvo’s 2.0-litre petrol engine. It is mated to a 48V electric motor that produces 296bhp/430Nm. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission powering the front wheels. 

               

