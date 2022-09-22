  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Tata Nexon XZ+ (L) variant launched; prices start at Rs 11.38 lakh

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Thursday 22 September 2022,19:21 PM IST

            Tata Motors has rolled out a total of 4 lakh units of the Nexon sub-four metre SUV in the country. To celebrate the occasion, the carmaker has introduced a new variant of the model, the Nexon XZ+ (L), with prices starting at Rs 11.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Positioned between the XZ+ (HS) and the XZ+ (P), the Tata Nexon XZ+ (L) gets features in the form of ventilated front seats, wireless charging, an auto-dimming IRVM, leatherette seats, an air purifier, iRA connected car technology, valet mode, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, cruise control, Xpress cooling function, TPMS, and leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob.

            Under the hood, the Tata Nexon XZ+ (L) is powered by the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Customers can also get the new variant in the Dark Edition guise.

            Tata Nexon
            Tata Nexon ₹ 7.59 Lakh Onwards
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Tata Nexon | Nexon

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Tata Nexon XZ+ (L) variant launched; prices start at Rs 11.38 lakh

            Tata Nexon XZ+ (L) variant launched; prices start at Rs 11.38 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/22/2022 19:21:06

            Tata Motors has rolled out a total of 4 lakh units of the Nexon sub-four metre SUV in the country. To celebrate the occasion, the carmaker has introduced a new variant of the model, the Nexon XZ+ (L).

            Volvo launches 2023 XC40, XC60, and XC90 in India

            Volvo launches 2023 XC40, XC60, and XC90 in India

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/21/2022 16:10:07

            Volvo has launched the MY2023 XC40, XC60, and XC90 with mild hybrid assistance.

            MG Astor gets price hike of Rs 10,000

            MG Astor gets price hike of Rs 10,000

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/21/2022 07:50:45

            Prices of the MG Astor now start at Rs 10.32 lakh, ex-showroom.

            Honda Cars India to organise service camp up to 30 September

            Honda Cars India to organise service camp up to 30 September

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/20/2022 23:19:07

            Honda Cars India (HCIL) has announced a nationwide service camp across its authorised dealership facilities from 21 to 30 September.

            Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic+ bookings open; price leaked

            Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic+ bookings open; price leaked

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/20/2022 23:11:21

            Mercedes-Benz India will launch the locally assembled EQS 580 in the country on 30 September.

            LHD Skoda Kushaq production begins in India

            LHD Skoda Kushaq production begins in India

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/19/2022 11:43:47

            Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) has announced the Start of Production (SoP) of the Left-Hand Drive (LHD) version of the Kushaq mid-size SUV.

            Tata Harrier XMS and XMAS variants launched; prices start at Rs 17.20 lakh

            Tata Harrier XMS and XMAS variants launched; prices start at Rs 17.20 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/16/2022 20:41:17

            Tata Motors has introduced two new variants in the Harrier range, XMS and XMAS, priced at Rs 17.20 lakh and Rs 18.50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom pan-India).

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.59 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Tiago EV

            Tata Tiago EV

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            ₹ 10.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 2022

            Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 2022

            ₹ 9.50 - 13.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC

            Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC

            ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 Crore

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            BYD Atto 3

            BYD Atto 3

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2022
            Toyota Belta

            Toyota Belta

            ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2022
            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            ₹ 9.48 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero

            Mahindra Bolero

            ₹ 9.53 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo XC60

            Volvo XC60

            ₹ 65.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo S90

            Volvo S90

            ₹ 66.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo XC90

            Volvo XC90

            ₹ 94.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars