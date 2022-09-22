Tata Nexon XZ+ (L) variant launched; prices start at Rs 11.38 lakh

Tata Motors has rolled out a total of 4 lakh units of the Nexon sub-four metre SUV in the country. To celebrate the occasion, the carmaker has introduced a new variant of the model, the Nexon XZ+ (L), with prices starting at Rs 11.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

Positioned between the XZ+ (HS) and the XZ+ (P), the Tata Nexon XZ+ (L) gets features in the form of ventilated front seats, wireless charging, an auto-dimming IRVM, leatherette seats, an air purifier, iRA connected car technology, valet mode, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, cruise control, Xpress cooling function, TPMS, and leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob.

Under the hood, the Tata Nexon XZ+ (L) is powered by the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Customers can also get the new variant in the Dark Edition guise.

