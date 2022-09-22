  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Tata Motors launches the Punch Camouflage Edition at Rs 6.85 lakh

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Thursday 22 September 2022,20:57 PM IST

            Tata Motors has launched the Punch Camouflage edition at Rs 6.85 Lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). It’s been launched to celebrate one year of the Punch being in India and will be available across all Tata dealerships from today.

            The Punch Camo Edition gets an all-new foliage green colour on the outside with dual-tone roof colour options (Piano Black and Pristine White). The interiors of the Camo Edition sport a military green colour and camouflaged seat upholstery. It gets Camo badging on the fenders and will be available in both MT and AMT transmissions.

            Tata Punch Dashboard

            On the feature front, it gets a 7.0-inch Harman infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay with six speakers, 16-inch charcoal diamond-cut alloy wheels and a reverse parking camera. Other features include LED DRLs and tail lamps, push Start/Stop button, cruise control and front fog lamps

            Commenting on the launch, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “In line with our brand promise to keep our portfolio New Forever, we are delighted to introduce the CAMO edition to the Punch line-up. This new entrant will further bolster the sales of Tata Punch and will carry forward the growth momentum.”

            Tata Punch
            Tata Punch ₹ 5.93 Lakh Onwards
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Punch | Tata Punch

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Audi A4 gets new colours and features; price increased

            Audi A4 gets new colours and features; price increased

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/22/2022 20:36:05

            Audi India has announced a revision in the features and colour options of the A4 sedan. The German automobile brand has simultaneously revealed that prices have increased for the Technology variant.

            Tata Motors launches the Punch Camouflage Edition at Rs 6.85 lakh

            Tata Motors launches the Punch Camouflage Edition at Rs 6.85 lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/22/2022 20:57:06

            Its a special edition to celebrate one year of the Punch

            2022 Volvo S90 launched in India at Rs 66.90 lakh

            2022 Volvo S90 launched in India at Rs 66.90 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat09/22/2022 20:22:42

            This is a model year update for the S90

            Tata Nexon XZ+ (L) variant launched; prices start at Rs 11.38 lakh

            Tata Nexon XZ+ (L) variant launched; prices start at Rs 11.38 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/22/2022 19:21:06

            Tata Motors has rolled out a total of 4 lakh units of the Nexon sub-four metre SUV in the country. To celebrate the occasion, the carmaker has introduced a new variant of the model, the Nexon XZ+ (L).

            Volvo launches 2023 XC40, XC60, and XC90 in India

            Volvo launches 2023 XC40, XC60, and XC90 in India

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/21/2022 16:10:07

            Volvo has launched the MY2023 XC40, XC60, and XC90 with mild hybrid assistance.

            MG Astor gets price hike of Rs 10,000

            MG Astor gets price hike of Rs 10,000

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/21/2022 07:50:45

            Prices of the MG Astor now start at Rs 10.32 lakh, ex-showroom.

            Honda Cars India to organise service camp up to 30 September

            Honda Cars India to organise service camp up to 30 September

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/20/2022 23:19:07

            Honda Cars India (HCIL) has announced a nationwide service camp across its authorised dealership facilities from 21 to 30 September.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.59 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Tiago EV

            Tata Tiago EV

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            ₹ 10.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 2022

            Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 2022

            ₹ 9.50 - 13.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC

            Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC

            ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 Crore

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            BYD Atto 3

            BYD Atto 3

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2022
            Toyota Belta

            Toyota Belta

            ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2022
            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            ₹ 9.48 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero

            Mahindra Bolero

            ₹ 9.53 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo XC60

            Volvo XC60

            ₹ 65.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo S90

            Volvo S90

            ₹ 66.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo XC90

            Volvo XC90

            ₹ 94.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars