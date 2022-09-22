Tata Motors launches the Punch Camouflage Edition at Rs 6.85 lakh

Tata Motors has launched the Punch Camouflage edition at Rs 6.85 Lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). It’s been launched to celebrate one year of the Punch being in India and will be available across all Tata dealerships from today.

The Punch Camo Edition gets an all-new foliage green colour on the outside with dual-tone roof colour options (Piano Black and Pristine White). The interiors of the Camo Edition sport a military green colour and camouflaged seat upholstery. It gets Camo badging on the fenders and will be available in both MT and AMT transmissions.

On the feature front, it gets a 7.0-inch Harman infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay with six speakers, 16-inch charcoal diamond-cut alloy wheels and a reverse parking camera. Other features include LED DRLs and tail lamps, push Start/Stop button, cruise control and front fog lamps

Commenting on the launch, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “In line with our brand promise to keep our portfolio New Forever, we are delighted to introduce the CAMO edition to the Punch line-up. This new entrant will further bolster the sales of Tata Punch and will carry forward the growth momentum.”

Tata Punch ₹ 5.93 Lakh Onwards

Tata | Punch | Tata Punch