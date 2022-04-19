2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 to get ventilated seats

Ahead of its arrival, Maruti Suzuki has teased the 2022 XL6 once again and this time around it has showcased ventilated seats for its premium MPV. The option will be there both for the driver and passenger and joins a list of updates that includes a new six-speed AT with paddle shifters, 360-degree camera, Suzuki Connect connected car technology and an updated Smartplay infotainment system.

This is the mid-life update for the XL6 since its 2019 launch and sees it get a new 1.5-litre dual VVT engine. This mill made its debut in the Ertiga MPV last week. It produces 100bhp/136Nm and can also be had with a five-speed manual. The Maruti XL6 is a rival for the Kia Carens, Mahindra Marrazo, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and the Tata Harrier.

Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6 ₹ 10.50 - 12.50 Lakh Estimated Price

Maruti Suzuki | 2022 XL6 | Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6