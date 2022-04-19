  • location
      Lexus sets up new showroom in Chennai

      Tuesday 19 April 2022,18:40 PM IST

      Japanese luxury automaker Lexus has opened a new showroom, also known as the Guest experience Centre, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This showroom is the sixth facility of the brand in the country after Mumbai, Chandigarh, New Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

      Lexus aims to expand its touchpoint network in India and therefore plans to set up a showroom in Kochi, a brand experience centre in Gurugram, and a Lexus lounge named ‘Go to Home’ in Kerala. Meanwhile, Lexus has also incorporated a vehicle service facility into this newly inaugurated showroom.

      The carmaker recently brought the new ES 300h and new-generation NX 350h to India. Besides this, the Lexus line-up for the Indian market comprises the LS 500h, RX 450hL, and the 354bhp LC 500h.

      Commenting on the occasion, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India, said, “We have always believed in strengthening our relationships with our guests and we are elated to announce the opening of our newest Lexus GEC in Chennai. Having opened various facilities around the country, our newest GEC is a step closer to providing a luxurious experience and with our newest model, the Lexus NX 350h, at the GEC. We look forward to welcoming many more of our guests to embark on a journey of luxury, novelty, and amazing experiences with Lexus”.

      All Popular Cars