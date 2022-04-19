Honda commences City e:HEV hybrid production in Rajasthan

Japanese auto major Honda has commenced production of the City e:HEV hybrid at its Tapukara plant in Rajasthan. The brand unveiled the hybrid sedan for the Indian market last week while also announcing the commencement of bookings. That said, Honda is expected to launch the City hybrid in India early in May 2022, with the deliveries slated to begin shortly after.

The City hybrid will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to an e-CVT automatic transmission. This engine is linked to two electric motors (one of them as a starter-generator and another to provide additional power). The petrol hybrid system delivers a combined power output of 108bhp and 253Nm of torque.

Honda offers a host of features with the City hybrid, including full-LED headlights, fog lamps, a semi-digital instrument cluster, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, Honda Connect with smartwatch compatibility, and Alexa and Google Assistant support. Besides this, the sedan also gets Honda Sensing – an array of ADAS features, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, four-disc brakes, multiple airbags, and more.

Honda City eHEV ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 Lakh Estimated Price

