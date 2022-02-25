  • Type your location
      2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R launched in India at Rs 5.40 lakh

      Jay Shah

      Friday 25 February 2022,19:16 PM IST

      Maruti Suzuki has launched the refreshed Wagon R in India with prices starting at Rs 5.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest iteration of the budget hatchback gets two new powertrains in the form of 1.0-litre petrol and 1.2-litre petrol engine with idle start/stop technology as standard. 

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Front View

      Starting with the engines, the 1.0-litre K-Series Dual Jet Dual VVT engine is tuned to produce 66bhp and 89Nm torque in the petrol guise and 56bhp and 82Nm of peak torque when switched to the CNG mode. Meanwhile, the 1.2-litre petrol engine mills out 89bhp and 113Nm torque which is similar to the output figures of the Swift and the recently launched Baleno. Another interesting bit is that the CNG versions will now be available in both LXI and VXI trims. 

      In terms of appearance, Maruti Suzuki has not fiddled with the exterior styling of the hatchback. In fact, the top-of-the-line ZXI+ now comes with alloy wheels and two-tone exterior shades – Gallant Red and Magma Grey, with a black roof. Besides this, the interior of the Wagon R is finished in beige and dark grey shade. Further, it comes with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a four-speaker stereo system.

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Rear View

      The Wagon R is equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, front seatbelt reminder, high-speed alert system, and rear parking sensors as standard across all the trims. That said, with this update the ex-showroom prices of the Wagon R have also been hiked. 

      The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R:

      Wagon R LXI – Rs 5.40 lakh

      Wagon R LXI Tour H3 – Rs Rs 5.40 lakh

      Wagon R LXI S-CNG – Rs 6.35 lakh

      Wagon R LXI S-CNG Tour H3 – Rs 6.35 lakh

      Wagon R VXI – Rs 5.86 lakh

      Wagon R VXI AGS – Rs 6.36 lakh

      Wagon R VXI S-CNG – Rs 6.81 lakh

      Wagon R 1.2 ZXI MT – Rs 6 lakh

      Wagon R 1.2 ZXI AGS – Rs 6.50 lakh

      Wagon R 1.2 ZXI+ MT – Rs 6.48 lakh

      Wagon R 1.2 ZXI+ AGS – Rs 6.98 lakh

      Wagon R 1.2 ZXI+ MT Dual Tone (Option) – Rs 6.60 lakh

      Wagon R 1.2 ZXI+ AGS Dual Tone (Option) – Rs 7.10 lakh

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ₹ 5.16 Lakh Onwards
      Maruti Suzuki | Wagon R | Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

