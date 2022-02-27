New Jeep Compass Trailhawk India launch tomorrow

Jeep India has finally announced the launch date of the off-road-oriented iteration of the new Compass. The 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk will be launched in India on 28 February, 2022. The Trailhawk will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine and will get a four-wheel-drive setup as standard.

The Trailhawk will sport a more rugged and robust appearance as compared to the standard Compass. The shorter bumpers and 17-inch chubby tyres will help the Trailhawk achieve a better approach and departure angle while the decal on the bonnet will deflect the sunlight aiding the driver’s vision. Other visual highlights are to include a rear tow hook, the signature seven-slot front grille, roof rails, and ORVMs painted in grey shade, and LED headlamps with integrated DRLs.

Inside, the Trailhawk will be equipped with electrically-adjustable front seats with ventilation, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a nine-speaker stereo system, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, and a 10.2-inch digital driver’s display.

Powering the Compass Trailhawk is a 2.0-litre diesel motor that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. It will be paired exclusively with a nine-speed automatic transmission and Jeep’s 4x4 system with drive modes.

Jeep Compass ₹ 17.79 Lakh Onwards

Jeep | Jeep Compass | Compass