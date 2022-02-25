2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee to be assembled in Maharashtra

American SUV giant Jeep has announced its plans for the Indian market for this calendar year. The most-anticipated launch will be of the new Grand Cherokee later in 2022. Most importantly, the firm will locally assemble the SUV at its Ranjangaon facility in Maharashtra. It’s more important to note that the Grand Cherokee will be Jeep’s fourth vehicle to be assembled in India after the Compass, Wrangler, and the upcoming Meridian.

This new-gen SUV uses a newer platform, revamped powertrains, fresh interior, and upgraded mechanicals. The Grand Cherokee bears the classic Jeep design elements such as the familiar radiator grille and signature wheel arches.

Inside, this Jeep gets a modern cabin with a new steering wheel and a three-display setup. First up, there is a 10-25-inch fully-digital driver display, a 10.1-inch infotainment system with Android-based UConnect, and a co-passenger screen for the first time. Moreover, the interior wears leather upholstery.

In addition, it features a digital rear-view mirror, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a 10-inch colour head-up display, powered seats with cooling and massage function, powered boot opening, multi-zone temperature control, a surround-view camera setup, and a hi-fi sound system.

Jeep has confirmed that the locally-assembled Grand Cherokee will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor mated to a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission. Once launched, the SUV will compete against the Audi Q7, BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Land Rover Discovery, and the Volvo XC90.

