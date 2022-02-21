2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno to be offered with over 40 connected car features

Ahead of its launch on 23 February, Maruti Suzuki has revealed that the 2022 Baleno will be introduced in India with over 40 connected car features. These features will be available under Suzuki’s Connect telematics mobile app that will be offered in a new avatar starting with this updated Baleno.

The list of services in the new connect app includes services for vehicle safety, driving assessment, voice assistant, remote operations, vehicle alerts as well as navigation. In addition to the mobile app, these functions will also be available on select smartwatches and Alexa-compatible devices. These functions will be offered in both MT/AMT versions of the Zeta and Alpha trims of the new Baleno.

The Maruti Baleno is a rival to the likes of the Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and the Hyundai i20 in the premium B-segment hatchback section of the Indian car market.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh Estimated Price

