  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      BMW X4 facelift India launch soon

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Monday 21 February 2022,20:08 PM IST

      BMW India is all set to bring in the refreshed X4 in India soon. As per our dealer sources, the Bavarian automaker could launch the X4 facelift in the country in the next month. The updated luxury SUV is likely to feature revised exterior styling, added equipment, and multiple powertrain options. 

      BMW X4 Left Rear Three Quarter

      As for the exterior, the new X4 will feature a mesh pattern for the signature kidney grille, revised LED headlamps, vertically-placed reflectors, and redesigned LED tail lamps that are flatter and look tidier. However, it continues to have the sloping coupe-like roof that lends the X4 its distinct character. We expect the X4 to be offered with the M Sport package that could benefit the SUV with blacked-out elements and larger alloy wheels. 

      BMW X4 Front Row Seats

      Inside, the X4 is expected to get a revamped cabin with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital driver’s display, premium leather upholstery, three-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and a 360-degree camera.

      In terms of powertrain, the X4 could continue with the same 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines as seen on the current model. Stay tuned for further updates. 

      BMW X4
      BMW X4 ₹ 67.45 Lakh Onwards
      All BMW CarsUpcoming BMW Cars
      BMW | BMW X4 | X4

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno to be offered with over 40 connected car features

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno to be offered with over 40 connected car features

      By CarTrade Editorial Team02/21/2022 22:44:02

      First car in the Suzuki lineup to offer this new connect app

      BMW X4 facelift India launch soon

      BMW X4 facelift India launch soon

      By Jay Shah02/21/2022 20:08:43

      BMW X4 facelift India launch soon

      Renault Triber Limited Edition launched at Rs 7.24 lakh

      Renault Triber Limited Edition launched at Rs 7.24 lakh

      By Jay Shah02/21/2022 08:25:17

      Renault Triber Limited Edition launched at Rs 7.24 lakh

      Volkswagen Virtus worldwide debut on 8 March 2022

      Volkswagen Virtus worldwide debut on 8 March 2022

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/19/2022 08:57:40

      The Virtus is the second VW after the Taigun to utilise the MQB A0 IN platform.

      2022 MG ZS EV colour options leaked ahead of India launch

      2022 MG ZS EV colour options leaked ahead of India launch

      By CarTrade Editorial Team02/18/2022 16:46:21

      It will be offered in four shades

      All-electric MINI Cooper SE to be introduced in India on 24 February

      All-electric MINI Cooper SE to be introduced in India on 24 February

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/18/2022 10:38:42

      The Cooper SE has a WLTP certified range of 270km.

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno India launch on 23 February

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno India launch on 23 February

      By Jay Shah02/17/2022 18:07:53

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno India launch on 23 February

      Featured Cars

      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.39 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.22 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.03 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      MINI Cooper SE

      MINI Cooper SE

      ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Toyota Belta

      Toyota Belta

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      MG ZS EV Facelift

      MG ZS EV Facelift

      ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Volkswagen Virtus

      Volkswagen Virtus

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Toyota Rumion

      Toyota Rumion

      ₹ 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW M4 Competition

      BMW M4 Competition

      ₹ 1.44 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi Q7

      Audi Q7

      ₹ 79.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW X3

      BMW X3

      ₹ 59.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Camry

      Toyota Camry

      ₹ 41.70 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars