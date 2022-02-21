BMW X4 facelift India launch soon

BMW India is all set to bring in the refreshed X4 in India soon. As per our dealer sources, the Bavarian automaker could launch the X4 facelift in the country in the next month. The updated luxury SUV is likely to feature revised exterior styling, added equipment, and multiple powertrain options.

As for the exterior, the new X4 will feature a mesh pattern for the signature kidney grille, revised LED headlamps, vertically-placed reflectors, and redesigned LED tail lamps that are flatter and look tidier. However, it continues to have the sloping coupe-like roof that lends the X4 its distinct character. We expect the X4 to be offered with the M Sport package that could benefit the SUV with blacked-out elements and larger alloy wheels.

Inside, the X4 is expected to get a revamped cabin with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital driver’s display, premium leather upholstery, three-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and a 360-degree camera.

In terms of powertrain, the X4 could continue with the same 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines as seen on the current model. Stay tuned for further updates.

