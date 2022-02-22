2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk - What should you expect?

Jeep, the American carmaker famed for its rugged and off-road-friendly SUVs, is preparing to launch a new version of the Compass, named the Compass Trailhawk in India in a couple of weeks. That said, the Compass is available in four variants: Sport, Longitude, Limited and Model S.

The Trailhawk versions usually come with redesigned bumpers suitable for extreme off-road conditions, increased ride height by about 25mm, tweaked suspension, new alloy wheels and an additional off-road driving mode, named Rock. Most importantly, the Compass Trailhawk also gets the Trail Rated badge. A Jeep SUV earns this badge after going through testing. That said, the India-bound Compass Trailhawk is likely to feature more or less the same upgrades.

Inside, the Trailhawk is expected to have an interior identical to the standard Compass. There will be a ten-inch fully-digital driver display, a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with UConnect 5, a wireless charger, dual-zone temperature control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electronically adjustable seats and a panoramic sunroof.

Under the bonnet, the Compass Trailhawk will probably continue with the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission capable of generating 165bhp and 350Nm of torque. Not to mention, Jeep will offer a 4x4 system as standard equipment in this SUV.

Jeep Compass ₹ 17.79 Lakh Onwards

