      2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk - What should you expect?

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Tuesday 22 February 2022,09:22 AM IST

      Jeep, the American carmaker famed for its rugged and off-road-friendly SUVs, is preparing to launch a new version of the Compass, named the Compass Trailhawk in India in a couple of weeks. That said, the Compass is available in four variants: Sport, Longitude, Limited and Model S.

      The Trailhawk versions usually come with redesigned bumpers suitable for extreme off-road conditions, increased ride height by about 25mm, tweaked suspension, new alloy wheels and an additional off-road driving mode, named Rock. Most importantly, the Compass Trailhawk also gets the Trail Rated badge. A Jeep SUV earns this badge after going through testing. That said, the India-bound Compass Trailhawk is likely to feature more or less the same upgrades.

      Jeep Compass Front Logo

      Inside, the Trailhawk is expected to have an interior identical to the standard Compass. There will be a ten-inch fully-digital driver display, a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with UConnect 5, a wireless charger, dual-zone temperature control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electronically adjustable seats and a panoramic sunroof.

      Under the bonnet, the Compass Trailhawk will probably continue with the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission capable of generating 165bhp and 350Nm of torque. Not to mention, Jeep will offer a 4x4 system as standard equipment in this SUV.

      The Compass Trailhawk is expected to be launched sometime in the first week of March.

      All Popular Cars