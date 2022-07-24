  • location
            2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto likely to be introduced towards end of August

            Nikhil Puthran

            Nikhil Puthran

            Sunday 24 July 2022,00:31 AM IST

            The new Maruti Suzuki Alto was recently spied testing in the country. It is believed that the new model might be introduced sometime towards the end of August 2022. The hatchback will debut with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades. 

            As seen in the leaked images, the new Alto is likely to be bigger as compared to the current model. Further, the hatchback will get a fresh set of updates in the form of a revised grille and redesigned headlights. Moreover, the new model is also expected to get redesigned wheel caps for freshness. As for the interior, the new model is expected to get a redesigned dashboard complemented by a touchscreen infotainment system and a redesigned instrument cluster.

            Mechanically, the new Alto is likely to be powered by the K10C petrol engine, which was introduced in the updated Celerio. This engine produces 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. This engine is expected to be offered in both five-speed manual and AMT options. Post the launch of the petrol version, the company might also introduce a CNG version at a later date.                                                            

            Maruti Suzuki Alto
            Maruti Suzuki Alto ₹ 3.39 Lakh Onwards
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | Alto | Maruti Suzuki Alto

            All Popular Cars