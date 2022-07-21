  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Mahindra Scorpio-N automatic and 4WD prices announced

            Nikhil Puthran

            Nikhil Puthran

            Thursday 21 July 2022,20:24 PM IST

            Post much wait, Mahindra has announced introductory prices for the automatic and 4WD variants of the Scorpio-N. The automatic range is available at a starting price of Rs 15.45 lakh (ex-showroom), thereby attracting a premium of Rs 1.96 lakh over the manual transmission option. The Scorpio-N offers an automatic option across these variants: Z4 petrol/diesel, Z6 diesel, Z8 petrol/diesel, and Z8L petrol/diesel. 

            The Scorpio-N Z4 petrol/diesel guise gets new feature upgrades like ESC with traction control, vehicle dynamic control, hill hold control, and hill descent control. Further, the Z8 petrol/diesel and Z8L petrol/diesel options get 18-inch alloy wheels.

            The 4WD variant gets a ‘shift on fly’ feature in addition to the intelligent terrain management technology 4XPLOR. The 4WD option attracts a premium of Rs 2.45 lakh and is available across three diesel variants: Z4, Z8, and Z8L. Moreover, the six-seat option attracts a premium of Rs 20,000 over the seven-seat version.

            It is worth noting that the introductory prices are applicable on the first 25,000 bookings. The introductory ex-showroom prices for the automatic option are as follows –

            Petrol 

            Z4 – Rs 15.45 lakh 

            Z8 – Rs 18.95 lakh 

            Z8L – Rs 20.95 lakh 

            Diesel

            Z4 – Rs 15.95 lakh

            Z6 – Rs 16.95 lakh 

            Z8 – Rs 19.45 lakh

            Z8L – Rs 21.45 lakh 

            Mahindra Scorpio-N
            Mahindra Scorpio-N ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | Scorpio N | Mahindra Scorpio N

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mahindra Scorpio-N automatic and 4WD prices announced

            Mahindra Scorpio-N automatic and 4WD prices announced

            By Nikhil Puthran07/21/2022 20:24:03

            The automatic range is available at a starting price of Rs 15.45 lakh

            New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara makes global debut

            New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara makes global debut

            By Gajanan Kashikar07/20/2022 13:13:02

            The Grand Vitara will be available in six variants.

            Citroen C3 introduced in India; prices start at Rs 5.70 lakh

            Citroen C3 introduced in India; prices start at Rs 5.70 lakh

            By Nikhil Puthran07/20/2022 12:03:03

            The vehicle is available in two variant options: Live and Feel.

            Kia India surpasses five lakh sales milestone

            Kia India surpasses five lakh sales milestone

            By Nikhil Puthran07/19/2022 19:17:33

            Kia India contributes six per cent to the company’s global sales

            New Citroën C3 India launch tomorrow

            New Citroën C3 India launch tomorrow

            By Gajanan Kashikar07/19/2022 16:43:58

            The new C3 will be available in two different powertrain options.

            New Hyundai Tucson bookings commence; prices to be announced on 4 August

            New Hyundai Tucson bookings commence; prices to be announced on 4 August

            By Nikhil Puthran07/18/2022 15:01:24

            The vehicle is available in both petrol and diesel engine options

            2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launched in India at Rs 4.25 lakh

            2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launched in India at Rs 4.25 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar07/18/2022 11:42:45

            The 2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Press gets new-gen K-Series engine a few additional features.

            Featured Cars

            Citroen C3

            Citroen C3

            ₹ 5.71 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 11.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo XC40 Recharge

            Volvo XC40 Recharge

            ₹ 74.00 - 75.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2022
            Hyundai New Tucson

            Hyundai New Tucson

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2022
            Mercedes-Benz EQS

            Mercedes-Benz EQS

            ₹ 2.00 - 2.05 Crore

            Expected launch - Aug, 2022
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2022
            Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            ₹ 10.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Hyundai Ioniq 5

            Hyundai Ioniq 5

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Mahindra eXUV400

            Mahindra eXUV400

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Citroen C3

            Citroen C3

            ₹ 5.71 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

            Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

            ₹ 4.25 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon EV Prime

            Tata Nexon EV Prime

            ₹ 14.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi A8 L

            Audi A8 L

            ₹ 1.29 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Land Rover Range Rover

            Land Rover Range Rover

            ₹ 2.39 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars