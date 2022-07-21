Mahindra Scorpio-N automatic and 4WD prices announced

Post much wait, Mahindra has announced introductory prices for the automatic and 4WD variants of the Scorpio-N. The automatic range is available at a starting price of Rs 15.45 lakh (ex-showroom), thereby attracting a premium of Rs 1.96 lakh over the manual transmission option. The Scorpio-N offers an automatic option across these variants: Z4 petrol/diesel, Z6 diesel, Z8 petrol/diesel, and Z8L petrol/diesel.

The Scorpio-N Z4 petrol/diesel guise gets new feature upgrades like ESC with traction control, vehicle dynamic control, hill hold control, and hill descent control. Further, the Z8 petrol/diesel and Z8L petrol/diesel options get 18-inch alloy wheels.

The 4WD variant gets a ‘shift on fly’ feature in addition to the intelligent terrain management technology 4XPLOR. The 4WD option attracts a premium of Rs 2.45 lakh and is available across three diesel variants: Z4, Z8, and Z8L. Moreover, the six-seat option attracts a premium of Rs 20,000 over the seven-seat version.

It is worth noting that the introductory prices are applicable on the first 25,000 bookings. The introductory ex-showroom prices for the automatic option are as follows –

Petrol

Z4 – Rs 15.45 lakh

Z8 – Rs 18.95 lakh

Z8L – Rs 20.95 lakh

Diesel

Z4 – Rs 15.95 lakh

Z6 – Rs 16.95 lakh

Z8 – Rs 19.45 lakh

Z8L – Rs 21.45 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio-N ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards

Mahindra | Scorpio N | Mahindra Scorpio N