2022 Jeep Compass Night Eagle launched in India at Rs 21.95 lakh

American SUV giant Jeep has launched the new Compass Night Eagle variant in India at Rs 21.95 lakh (ex-showroom). This model is available in a choice of petrol and diesel powertrain options.

To make the standard Compass distinguishable and sportier in terms of appearance Jeep has bestowed the Compass Night Eagle with a slew of gloss black elements. The radiator grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, fog lamps’ frame, and side-view mirrors are painted in shiny black. Besides this, the Compass Night Eagle bears the same exterior design.

Like the exterior, Jeep has made the interior darker with this Night Eagle variant. First up, the SUV comes with the piano black interior tone, black cloth/vinyl seat upholstery with light tungsten stitching, and instrument panel and door trim with a black vinyl scheme. Meanwhile, it continues with the seven-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.1-inch infotainment system, dual-zone temperature control, and so on.

The Compass Night Eagle is powered by two powertrains. Firstly, a 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine making 161bhp and 250Nm secondly, a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel motor that delivers 168bhp and 350Nm.

Speaking upon the launch, Nipun Mahajan, Head, Jeep India, said, “The Jeep Compass Night Eagle brings a new level of Boldness and Elegance with its all-black styling. The high demand for the Trailhawk, which was sold out in two months of launch, is testimony to the excitement for the Jeep Compass range and we expect to see similar enthusiasm for the Night Eagle.”

Jeep Compass ₹ 18.03 Lakh Onwards

