New Toyota Prius globally unveiled

The Japanese automaker, Toyota has globally unveiled the all-new Prius. The new iteration of the popular hybrid sedan will be available in Series Parallel Hybrid (HEV) and Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) options. The HEV version will be introduced in Japan this year, while the PHEV version will be available in spring 2023. The vehicle is equipped with the fifth-generation hybrid system and second-generation TNGA platform.

The hammerhead shark-like designed fascia is flanked by boomerang-shaped LED headlamps. The vehicle rides on a set of 19-inch wheels. Further, the rear section is highlighted by rear combination lights that further accentuate the design of the Prius. The new model will be available in eight colour options. As for the interior, it gets black tones with seat stitching finishes, a fully-digital instrument cluster, digital IRVM, a front-view camera, and an advanced park feature with a remote function.

Mechanically, the Prius 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid version produces 220bhp. The company claims that the new model is 50 per cent more fuel efficient than its predecessor. On the other hand, the company will also offer 1.8-litre and 2.0-litre engine options which will generate about 193bhp. Interestingly, this version also offers an all-wheel-drive configuration.

Toyota is yet to confirm its plans to introduce the Prius in the Indian market. More details in this regard will be known at a later date.

