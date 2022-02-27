  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk launched in India; priced at Rs 30.72 lakh

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Sunday 27 February 2022,18:24 PM IST

      Jeep India has launched the new Compass Trailhawk in India with a price tag of Rs 30.72 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the standard Compass, the Trailhawk is built with an off-road purpose and features hardware upgrades.

      Jeep Compass Right Rear Three Quarter

      Under the hood, the new Trailhawk continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre oil-burner powertrain that generates 168bhp and 350Nm torque. The engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and Jeep’s 4x4 system as standard. Additionally, the Trailhawk boasts hill descent control, an approach angle of 30 degrees, a departure angle of 34 degrees, and water wading capability of 19 inches. We have driven the Compass Trailhawk and you can read our detailed review here.

      Jeep Compass Left Rear Three Quarter

      The highlights of the Compass Trailhawk are the reprofiled short bumpers, 17-inch alloy wheels with a new design, increased ground clearance, rear tow hook highlighted in red, decal on the hood, and Trail Rated and Trail Hawk badges. The Trailhawk can be had in five exterior shades namely Bright White, Exotica Red, Techno Green, Magnesio Grey, and Brilliant Black. 

      Jeep Compass Dashboard

      Inside, the upholstery is adorned with ‘Trailhawk’ motif on the headrests along with red stitching on the leather seats and dashboard. The cabin of the Trailhawk is loaded with features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 360-degree camera, a digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, front ventilated seats with electric function, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

      Jeep Compass
      Jeep Compass ₹ 17.79 Lakh Onwards
      All Jeep CarsUpcoming Jeep Cars
      Jeep | Jeep Compass | Compass

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk launched in India; priced at Rs 30.72 lakh

      2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk launched in India; priced at Rs 30.72 lakh

      By Jay Shah02/27/2022 18:24:33

      2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk launched in India; priced at Rs 30.72 lakh

      New Jeep Compass Trailhawk India launch tomorrow

      New Jeep Compass Trailhawk India launch tomorrow

      By Jay Shah02/27/2022 11:09:27

      New Jeep Compass Trailhawk India launch tomorrow

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R launched in India at Rs 5.40 lakh

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R launched in India at Rs 5.40 lakh

      By Jay Shah02/25/2022 19:16:42

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R launched in India at Rs 5.40 lakh

      2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee to be assembled in Maharashtra

      2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee to be assembled in Maharashtra

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/25/2022 17:57:45

      The 2022 Grand Cherokee will arrive in India later in 2022.

      BMW X4 facelift pre-bookings open; to be launched in India next month

      BMW X4 facelift pre-bookings open; to be launched in India next month

      By Jay Shah02/25/2022 14:28:03

      BMW X4 facelift pre-bookings open; to be launched in India next month

      Citroen C3 to be introduced in India by mid-2022

      Citroen C3 to be introduced in India by mid-2022

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/24/2022 19:27:34

      The C3 will be the second offering after the C5 Aircross by Citroen in India.

      Jeep Meridian makes India debut

      Jeep Meridian makes India debut

      By Jay Shah02/24/2022 18:06:25

      Jeep Meridian makes India debut

      Featured Cars

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.39 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.22 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Toyota Belta

      Toyota Belta

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      MG ZS EV Facelift

      MG ZS EV Facelift

      ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Volkswagen Virtus

      Volkswagen Virtus

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      BMW X4 Facelift

      BMW X4 Facelift

      ₹ 70.00 - 75.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Rumion

      Toyota Rumion

      ₹ 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Glanza Facelift

      Toyota Glanza Facelift

      ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      ₹ 5.40 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MINI Cooper SE

      MINI Cooper SE

      ₹ 47.20 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW M4 Competition

      BMW M4 Competition

      ₹ 1.44 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars