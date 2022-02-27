2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk launched in India; priced at Rs 30.72 lakh

Jeep India has launched the new Compass Trailhawk in India with a price tag of Rs 30.72 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the standard Compass, the Trailhawk is built with an off-road purpose and features hardware upgrades.

Under the hood, the new Trailhawk continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre oil-burner powertrain that generates 168bhp and 350Nm torque. The engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and Jeep’s 4x4 system as standard. Additionally, the Trailhawk boasts hill descent control, an approach angle of 30 degrees, a departure angle of 34 degrees, and water wading capability of 19 inches. We have driven the Compass Trailhawk and you can read our detailed review here.

The highlights of the Compass Trailhawk are the reprofiled short bumpers, 17-inch alloy wheels with a new design, increased ground clearance, rear tow hook highlighted in red, decal on the hood, and Trail Rated and Trail Hawk badges. The Trailhawk can be had in five exterior shades namely Bright White, Exotica Red, Techno Green, Magnesio Grey, and Brilliant Black.

Inside, the upholstery is adorned with ‘Trailhawk’ motif on the headrests along with red stitching on the leather seats and dashboard. The cabin of the Trailhawk is loaded with features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 360-degree camera, a digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, front ventilated seats with electric function, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

