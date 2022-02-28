  • Type your location
      Skoda Slavia 1.0 TSI launched in India; prices start at Rs 10.69 lakh

      Jay Shah

      Monday 28 February 2022,11:11 AM IST

      Post much wait, Skoda Auto India has launched the Slavia 1.0-litre versions in the country at a starting price of Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The Skoda Slavia can be had across three variants, two gearbox options, and five exterior shades. The 1.5 TSI Slavia is slated to be launched on 3 March, 2022. 

      Skoda Slavia Dashboard

      Under the hood, the Slavia can be had with two petrol engines. The 1.0-litre TSI motor puts out 113bhp and 178Nm torque while the 1.5-litre version puts out a healthier 148bhp and 250Nm torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed DSG unit. 

      Skoda Slavia Second Row Seats

      The feature highlights of the Skoda Slavia include LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, an electric sunroof, front ventilated seats, a 10.0-inch touchscreen system with smartphone connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and six airbags. 

      The Slavia is based on the MQB A0 IN platform and measures 4,541mm in length and has a wheelbase of 2,651mm. The Slavia can be had in Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Tornado Red, and Crystal Blue. 

      The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Skoda Slavia 1.0-litre TSI:

      Skoda Slavia Active MT: Rs 10.69 lakh

      Skoda Slavia Ambition MT: Rs 12.39 lakh

      Skoda Slavia Ambition AT: Rs 13.59 lakh

      Skoda Slavia Style MT (non-sunroof version): Rs 13.59 lakh

      Skoda Slavia Style MT: Rs 13.99 lakh

      Skoda Slavia Style AT: Rs 15.39 lakh

      Skoda Slavia
      Skoda Slavia ₹ 10.69 Lakh Onwards
      All Skoda CarsUpcoming Skoda Cars
      Skoda | Skoda Slavia | Slavia

