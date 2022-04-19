  • location
      Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition launch slated for 9 May

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Tuesday 19 April 2022,13:04 PM IST

      Czech carmaker Skoda is preparing to launch the Monte Carlo edition of the Kushaq in India on 9 May, 2022. This special edition model will sit atop the high-spec Style trim and is expected to get some cosmetic exterior and interior updates along with a handful of new features.

      It is believed that the Monte Carlo edition will come with all gloss black exterior elements — replacing the chrome highlights, the signature butterfly radiator grille, roof, roof rails, side-view mirrors, and decorative sections on the bumpers. However, the biggest change for this model is expected to be a new set of alloy wheels.

      To distinguish itself from the standard Kushaq in terms of the interior, the Monte Carlo will reportedly get a fully digital driver display like the Slavia. Also, Skoda could offer dual-tone upholstery for the seats and contrasting inserts on the dashboard, doors, and centre console.

      The Kushaq Monte Carlo is likely to be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol unit, both linked to either a manual or automatic transmission. Meanwhile, launched in mid-2021, the Kushaq was the first vehicle to be developed under the ‘India 2.0 Project’ and the first-ever vehicle to use the MQB-A0-IN flexible platform.

