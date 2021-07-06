2021 Range Rover Evoque deliveries commence, prices start at Rs 64.12 lakh

Jaguar Land Rover has commenced deliveries of the 2021 Range Rover Evoque in India. The updated Evoque has been introduced in the country at a starting price of Rs 64.12 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The newly launched Evoque is available in R-Dynamic SE and the S variant, with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options, respectively.

Mechanically, the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque has received the next-generation 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Ingenium diesel engine that generates 201bhp and 430Nm of torque. The SUV continues to be offered with the existing 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 247bhp and 365Nm of torque. Both the engine options get a nine-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

As a part of the fresh update, the new Range Rover Evoque gets an additional set of features such as a 3D surround camera cabin, air ionisation with a PM2.5 filter, and wireless device charging with phone signal booster. The vehicle also gets the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system. Additionally, for freshness, the Range Rover Evoque gets a dual-tone interior combination called Deep Garnet/Ebony to choose from.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “Range Rover Evoque has always turned heads with its unique, modernistic and smart design. With the introduction of new interior colourways and latest Land Rover technologies, the new Evoque’s style quotient is even more enhanced and the new Ingenium powertrains make it more powerful and efficient.”

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque ₹ 64.12 Lakh Onwards

