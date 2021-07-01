2021 BMW M5 Competition launched in India at Rs 1.62 crore

Not resting after launching the updated 5 Series facelift, BMW India has now brought us the brawny and powerful version of the luxury sedan in the form of the M5 Competition. Priced at Rs 1.62 crore (ex-showroom), the M5 Competition comes to India via the CBU route and can only be booked online. It gets performance-oriented mechanical tune-ups, refreshed styling, bumped up power figures, and M-badging all around.

Being a proper M car, let's begin with the potent engine under the long bonnet. Powering the speedster is the same 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that now mills out 617bhp and 750Nm of ground-breaking torque. The eight-speed automatic transmission helps the fireball to race to 100kmph from a standstill in just 3.3 seconds. This blistering performance is achieved by retuned chassis, new shock absorbers, and bespoke engine mounts.

The changes are not limited to the engine but also reflect on the exterior. The front and rear aprons get loads of M-specific design elements like the gloss black kidney grille, side gills, ORVMs, and a boot-mounted lip spoiler. The set of quad exhaust tailpipes finished in black chrome highlight the true M nature of the M5 Competition. The signature BMW laser headlights along with smoked split LED tail lamps are in line with the modern design language. The performance sedan rides on the 20-inch M light-alloy wheels. Even the roof is made from carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic resulting in a substantial weight saving.

The driver-centric cabin of the M5 Competition gets the larger 12.3-inch centre-placed touchscreen infotainment system along with the digital driver’s display with the same measurement. The magical ‘M Mode’ on the centre console when pressed engages the Track, Road, and a Sport mode for more enthusiastic driving. The leather upholstery can be selected in three choices – Silverstone, Aragon Brown, and Black. The M Performance treatment continues on the multifunction seats, footrest, seat belts, pedals, and the leather-wrapped steering wheel. Apart from the blingy additions, the M5 Competition also gets standard electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, electric tailgate, 16-speaker Harman Kardon stereo system, wireless charging, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, and display key.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The M badge is boldly set for those who enjoy high performance and superior level of excellence. With the new BMW M5 Competition, we are strengthening our coveted performance portfolio in India. It is designed and engineered to offer unmatchable performance and signature attributes of BMW M. The new M5 Competition blends a business sedan’s everyday usability with unbeatable sports car dynamics more effectively than ever.”

