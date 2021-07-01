Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      2021 BMW M5 Competition launched in India at Rs 1.62 crore

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Thursday 01 July 2021,15:42 PM IST

      Not resting after launching the updated 5 Series facelift, BMW India has now brought us the brawny and powerful version of the luxury sedan in the form of the M5 Competition. Priced at Rs 1.62 crore (ex-showroom), the M5 Competition comes to India via the CBU route and can only be booked online. It gets performance-oriented mechanical tune-ups, refreshed styling, bumped up power figures, and M-badging all around.

      Engine Shot

      Being a proper M car, let's begin with the potent engine under the long bonnet. Powering the speedster is the same 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that now mills out 617bhp and 750Nm of ground-breaking torque. The eight-speed automatic transmission helps the fireball to race to 100kmph from a standstill in just 3.3 seconds. This blistering performance is achieved by retuned chassis, new shock absorbers, and bespoke engine mounts. 

      BMW M5 Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

      The changes are not limited to the engine but also reflect on the exterior. The front and rear aprons get loads of M-specific design elements like the gloss black kidney grille, side gills, ORVMs, and a boot-mounted lip spoiler. The set of quad exhaust tailpipes finished in black chrome highlight the true M nature of the M5 Competition. The signature BMW laser headlights along with smoked split LED tail lamps are in line with the modern design language. The performance sedan rides on the 20-inch M light-alloy wheels. Even the roof is made from carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic resulting in a substantial weight saving. 

      Dashboard

      The driver-centric cabin of the M5 Competition gets the larger 12.3-inch centre-placed touchscreen infotainment system along with the digital driver’s display with the same measurement. The magical ‘M Mode’ on the centre console when pressed engages the Track, Road, and a Sport mode for more enthusiastic driving. The leather upholstery can be selected in three choices – Silverstone, Aragon Brown, and Black. The M Performance treatment continues on the multifunction seats, footrest, seat belts, pedals, and the leather-wrapped steering wheel. Apart from the blingy additions, the M5 Competition also gets standard electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, electric tailgate, 16-speaker Harman Kardon stereo system, wireless charging, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, and display key.

      Left Rear Three Quarter

      Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The M badge is boldly set for those who enjoy high performance and superior level of excellence. With the new BMW M5 Competition, we are strengthening our coveted performance portfolio in India. It is designed and engineered to offer unmatchable performance and signature attributes of BMW M. The new M5 Competition blends a business sedan’s everyday usability with unbeatable sports car dynamics more effectively than ever.” 

      BMW M5 ₹ 1.62 Crore Onwards
      All BMW CarsUpcoming BMW Cars
      BMW | M5 facelift | BMW M5 facelift

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      2021 BMW M5 Competition launched in India at Rs 1.62 crore

      2021 BMW M5 Competition launched in India at Rs 1.62 crore

      By Jay Shah07/01/2021 15:35:49

      2021 BMW M5 Competition launched in India at Rs 1.62 crore

      Hyundai Alcazar helps company attain 10 million production milestone

      Hyundai Alcazar helps company attain 10 million production milestone

      By Jay Shah06/30/2021 22:55:50

      Hyundai Alcazar helps company attain 10 million production milestone

      New Tata Altroz Dark Edition sighted at dealer yard; launch imminent in coming weeks

      New Tata Altroz Dark Edition sighted at dealer yard; launch imminent in coming weeks

      By Jay Shah06/30/2021 18:28:08

      New Tata Altroz Dark Edition sighted at dealer yard; launch imminent in coming weeks

      2021 Range Rover Sport SVR launched in India at Rs 2.19 crore

      2021 Range Rover Sport SVR launched in India at Rs 2.19 crore

      By Jay Shah06/29/2021 15:54:18

      2021 Range Rover Sport SVR launched in India at Rs 2.19 crore

      Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback India bookings open

      Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback India bookings open

      By Jay Shah06/29/2021 13:59:30

      Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback India bookings open

      Citroen India joins hands with CarWale to introduce last-mile delivery service

      Citroen India joins hands with CarWale to introduce last-mile delivery service

      By CarTrade Editorial Team06/28/2021 23:19:59

      Citroen India joins hands with CarWale to introduce last-mile delivery service

      Maruti Suzuki Subscribe introduced in four more cities

      Maruti Suzuki Subscribe introduced in four more cities

      By Jay Shah06/28/2021 19:19:05

      Maruti Suzuki Subscribe introduced in four more cities

      Featured Cars

      Skoda Kushaq

      Skoda Kushaq

      ₹ 10.50 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Alcazar

      Hyundai Alcazar

      ₹ 16.30 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.00 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.92 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 5.97 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi e-tron

      Audi e-tron

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 Crore

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Audi e-tron Sportback

      Audi e-tron Sportback

      ₹ 80.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Nissan Leaf EV

      Nissan Leaf EV

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Mahindra New Scorpio

      Mahindra New Scorpio

      ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Audi Q7 Facelift

      Audi Q7 Facelift

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Volkswagen Arteon

      Volkswagen Arteon

      ₹ 45.00 - 50.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Hyundai New Kona

      Hyundai New Kona

      ₹ 23.00 - 25.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      BMW M5

      BMW M5

      ₹ 1.62 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Kushaq

      Skoda Kushaq

      ₹ 10.50 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW 5 Series

      BMW 5 Series

      ₹ 62.90 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MINI Cooper JCW

      MINI Cooper JCW

      ₹ 45.50 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Alcazar

      Hyundai Alcazar

      ₹ 16.30 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars

      POPULAR NEWS

      POPULAR REVIEWS

      Hyundai Alcazar helps company to attain 10 million production milestone

      Hyundai Alcazar helps company to attain 10 million production milestone

      19 hours ago

      by Jay Shah
      New Tata Altroz Dark Edition sighted at dealer yard; launch imminent in coming weeks

      New Tata Altroz Dark Edition sighted at dealer yard; launch imminent in coming weeks

      1 day ago

      by Jay Shah
      2021 Range Rover Sport SVR launched in India at Rs 2.19 crore

      2021 Range Rover Sport SVR launched in India at Rs 2.19 crore

      2 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback India bookings open

      Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback India bookings open

      2 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      Citroen India joins hands with CarWale to introduce last-mile delivery service

      Citroen India joins hands with CarWale to introduce last-mile delivery service

      2 days ago

      by CarTrade Editorial Team
      Skoda Kushaq 1.5 TSI First Drive Review

      Skoda Kushaq 1.5 TSI First Drive Review

      5 days ago

      by Vikrant Singh
      Hyundai Alcazar Petrol Automatic First Drive review

      Hyundai Alcazar Petrol Automatic First Drive review

      6 days ago

      by Ninad Ambre
      2021 BMW 5 Series 520d Luxury Line Facelift First Drive Review

      2021 BMW 5 Series 520d Luxury Line Facelift First Drive Review

      7 days ago

      by Desirazu Venkat

      All Popular News