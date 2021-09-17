Tata Safari Gold Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 21.90 lakh

Tata Motors has launched a new special edition of the Safari flagship known as the Gold Edition. The Tata Safari Gold Edition is offered in two shades and is available at a starting price of Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the top-spec XZ Plus trim, the Safari’s Gold Edition can be had in either Black exterior colour or Frost White shade with a contrast black roof. And of course, as the name suggests, there’s an application of golden trinkets too. Read on to know the details.

The Frost White version along with the black roof gets golden colour inserts on the door handles, front grille, around the headlamp clusters, roof rails, as well as on the badging on the boot. The golden colour therapy continues on the inside with application on the centre portion of the dashboard, around the aircon vents, and door handles. The ‘#Gold’ motif on the Oyster White quilted seats further lend a premium and unique touch to the cabin.

The major difference though is the stunning marble effect on the dashboard. While the Frost version gets a white marble effect with black patterns, it’s the reverse theme for the Black Safari.

Inside the cabin, the Gold Edition gets added features in the form of a wireless charger, an air purifier, and ventilated seats in the first as well as in the second row. Furthermore, the touchscreen infotainment system now supports wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Under the hood, the mechanicals remains unchanged. The Tata Safari Gold is powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Notably, the Safari Gold Edition is priced at Rs 1.16 lakh more than the top-spec Adventure Edition and can be had with both manual and automatic transmissions.

