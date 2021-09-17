Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Tata Safari Gold Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 21.90 lakh

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Friday 17 September 2021,16:53 PM IST

      Tata Motors has launched a new special edition of the Safari flagship known as the Gold Edition. The Tata Safari Gold Edition is offered in two shades and is available at a starting price of Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the top-spec XZ Plus trim, the Safari’s Gold Edition can be had in either Black exterior colour or Frost White shade with a contrast black roof. And of course, as the name suggests, there’s an application of golden trinkets too. Read on to know the details.

      Left Front Three Quarter

      The Frost White version along with the black roof gets golden colour inserts on the door handles, front grille, around the headlamp clusters, roof rails, as well as on the badging on the boot. The golden colour therapy continues on the inside with application on the centre portion of the dashboard, around the aircon vents, and door handles. The ‘#Gold’ motif on the Oyster White quilted seats further lend a premium and unique touch to the cabin. 

      Dashboard

      The major difference though is the stunning marble effect on the dashboard. While the Frost version gets a white marble effect with black patterns, it’s the reverse theme for the Black Safari. 

      Second Row Seats

      Inside the cabin, the Gold Edition gets added features in the form of a wireless charger, an air purifier, and ventilated seats in the first as well as in the second row. Furthermore, the touchscreen infotainment system now supports wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 

      Front Row Seats

      Under the hood, the mechanicals remains unchanged. The Tata Safari Gold is powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Notably, the Safari Gold Edition is priced at Rs 1.16 lakh more than the top-spec Adventure Edition and can be had with both manual and automatic transmissions.

      Left Rear Three Quarter
      Tata Safari ₹ 14.99 Lakh Onwards
      All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
      Tata | Safari | Tata Safari

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Tata Safari Gold Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 21.90 lakh

      Tata Safari Gold Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 21.90 lakh

      By Jay Shah09/17/2021 16:53:32

      Tata Safari Gold Edition launched in India at Rs 21.90 lakh

      MG Astor forecasted to launch in India in the first week of October 2021

      MG Astor forecasted to launch in India in the first week of October 2021

      By Gajanan Kashikar09/17/2021 16:23:15

      After unveiling the Astor, MG is now likely to launch the modern SUV in India in the first week of October.

      Tata Punch spotted undisguised ahead of official launch

      Tata Punch spotted undisguised ahead of official launch

      By Jay Shah09/16/2021 14:14:33

      Tata Punch spotted undisguised ahead of official launch

      New Citroen C3 unveiled globally; India launch confirmed for 2022

      New Citroen C3 unveiled globally; India launch confirmed for 2022

      By Jay Shah09/16/2021 16:21:18

      New Citroen C3 unveiled globally; India launch confirmed for 2022

      2021 Kia Carnival launched; gets a new variant

      2021 Kia Carnival launched; gets a new variant

      By Jay Shah09/16/2021 13:59:51

      2021 Kia Carnival launched; gets a new variant

      Porsche 718 Spyder First look

      Porsche 718 Spyder First look

      By Desirazu Venkat09/16/2021 10:04:27

      We take a closer look at the latest generation drop top Porsche Spyder

      2021 Force Gurkha unveiled; prices to be announced on 27 September

      2021 Force Gurkha unveiled; prices to be announced on 27 September

      By Gajanan Kashikar09/15/2021 19:35:02

      Force Motors has revealed the all-new Gurkha in the country. It is powered by a 2.6-litre Diesel engine and a five-speed manual gearbox.

      Featured Cars

      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.29 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.15 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      ₹ 5.85 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Altroz

      Tata Altroz

      ₹ 5.84 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi e-tron GT

      Audi e-tron GT

      ₹ 2.00 - 2.20 Crore

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Volkswagen Taigun

      Volkswagen Taigun

      ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Force Motors Gurkha New

      Force Motors Gurkha New

      ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Porsche Macan Facelift

      Porsche Macan Facelift

      ₹ 70.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Porsche 911 GT3

      Porsche 911 GT3

      ₹ 2.50 - 3.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      MG Astor

      MG Astor

      ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.00 - 8.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Hyundai i20 N Line

      Hyundai i20 N Line

      ₹ 9.84 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Tigor EV

      Tata Tigor EV

      ₹ 11.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Honda Amaze

      Honda Amaze

      ₹ 6.34 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi RS5

      Audi RS5

      ₹ 1.04 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Tiago NRG

      Tata Tiago NRG

      ₹ 6.57 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars