2021 Hector Plus six-seat launched in India at Rs 15.99 lakh

Nikhil Puthran Thursday 07 January 2021, 19:14 PM

MG Motor India has introduced the updated Hector range in India with a fresh set of exterior and interior updates, along with the new first-in-segment features. The 2021 MG Hector is available in a five-seat configuration, while the Hector Plus is available in both seven and six-seat layout options. The six-seat Hector Plus with captain seats starts at Rs 15,99,800 lakh. Some of the new feature highlights on the 2021 Hector Plus include 18-inch dual-tone alloys, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, and auto-dimming IRVM.

To distinguish it from the outgoing model, the SUV features a thermopressed chrome grille, champagne and black dual-tone interior theme colour, updated i-SMART with Hinglish voice commands and more. The SUV is equipped with an engine start alarm and an in-car voice alert for critical tyre pressure. The internet SUV can now also understand and respond to over 35 Hinglish commands that control various in-car functions such as Sunroof (‘Khul Ja Sim Sim’), FM (‘FM Chalao’), AC (‘Temperature Kam kar do’), and many more.

The 2021 model gets over 60 connected car features with newly added features like the i-SMART app on Apple watch, voice search for songs in Gaana app, Wi-Fi connectivity, weather forecast by Accuweather, and more.

Mechanically, it continues to be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine produces 141bhp and 250Nm, while the 2.0-litre diesel unit produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The Hector Plus six-seat is available in three variants – Super, Smart, and Sharp in following engine options –

Super

2.0-litre diesel MT – Rs 15,99,800

Smart

1.5-litre petrol DCT – Rs 17,11,800

2.0-litre diesel MT – Rs 17,61,800

Sharp

1.5-litre petrol hybrid MT – Rs 17,74,800

1.5-litre petrol DCT – Rs 18,79,800

2.0-litre diesel MT – Rs 19,12,800