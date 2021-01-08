Mercedes-Benz to hike prices in India up to 5 per cent starting 15 January

Aditya Nadkarni Friday 08 January 2021, 23:33 PM

Mercedes-Benz has announced a price hike across its entire product range in India, a move that will come into effect from 15 January, 2021. The increase in prices would be in the range of five per cent.

Speaking on the occasion, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “At Mercedes-Benz, we offer an enriched product portfolio with the latest features like MMC technology and keep introducing new product enhancements in specific models. We have been operating a sustainable and future-ready business; however, a necessary price correction is required to offset the continuous rise in input and operational costs. The new price range of our select vehicles will ensure the brand’s premium price positioning, assuring a sustainable growth both for the brand and our dealer partners, enabling the continuation of the best-in-segment customer ownership experiences, equated with Mercedes-Benz.”

The German automobile manufacturer has attributed the price hike due to the weakening of the Indian currency as compared to the euro in the past six to seven months, combined with an increase in input costs. A combination of all these factors led to a significant increase in the company’s operational costs, prompting it to revise the ex-showroom prices of the entire model range.