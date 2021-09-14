Please Tell Us Your City

      India-bound Citroen compact SUV teased; global debut on 16 September

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Tuesday 14 September 2021,18:55 PM IST

      Citroen India has shared a teaser image of its upcoming offering for the Indian market. With the C5 Aircross launched to compete with the luxury segment rivals, this new SUV is likely to be a sub-four metre compact SUV that will be targeted to bring in sales volume for the brand.

      With the single teaser image shared by the French carmaker on its social media platforms, the front fascia like its elder sibling is likely to have a split head lamp setup. On either side of the two-slat chrome grille are clusters that get integrated daytime running lights. While the ones at the top are likely to double up as turn indicators, the ones mounted on the bumper will house the main unit.

      Besides this, there is a large secondary hexagonal grille on the bumper. Other visible highlights include roof rails and ORVMs. The upcoming SUV is likely to be heavily localised and will be developed in India to keep the costs in check and help it compete against the myriad of rivals in the booming compact SUV segment. 

      The powertrain details, as well as feature list, are still under wraps and we expect it to come to light in the coming days. Stay tuned to CarTrade for all the updates.

