Volvo S60 scheduled to be unveiled on 27 November in India

Jay Shah Wednesday 25 November 2020, 18:48 PM

Volvo is all set to reveal the third-generation Volvo S60 in a digital event scheduled on 27 November followed by the launch in the coming year.

Now, SUVs may be the rage these days, but there is still a solid market for sedans. The new Volvo S60 will share the same Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform as the S90 . Even visually, the S60 looks like a toned-down version of the luxury saloon. The front fascia retains the signature T-shaped LED DRLs with a revised bumper housing the fog lamps. The side profile of the sedan looks clean with compact dimensions and five-spoke alloy wheels. The rear looks familiar with double C or D-shaped LED tail lamp clusters with the rear bumper housing the reflectors and non-functional exhaust cutouts.

Feature highlights on the inside could include a revamped cabin with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system in portrait format, digital driver’s display, leather seats and premium stereo sound system. There is also a scope of autonomous driving tech like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitor and automatic park assist.

Volvo-S60-Front-View

Upon launch, the new S60 will compete against the likes of the Mercedes C-Class, BMW 3 Series , Audi A4, Jaguar XE and Skoda Superb . Stay tuned to CarWale for further updates. The upcoming S60 is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol motor in different states of tune. There will be no diesel engine on offer signaling the company’s commitment towards electrification of cars. It remains to be seen which variants the Swedish car manufacturer brings for the Indian market. We expect the plug-in hybrid to also be a part of the package.