Datsun India announces new discount offers for the month of November

Jay Shah Wednesday 25 November 2020, 16:34 PM

Select Datsun dealers across the country are providing several discounts offers on the entire range of products. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discount, exchange bonus, year-end discount and corporate discounts for medical professionals.

All the offers are available at dealership level and valid only till 30 November, 2020. The amounts of discount may also vary depending upon the variant and stock of the models. To aid you in making a buying decision, click here to view our first drive review of the Datsun Go and Datsun GO+.

Discounts offers on the car manufacturer’s smallest iteration - redi-GO includes a cash discount of Rs 7,000, exchange and year-end benefit of Rs 15,000 and Rs 11,000 respectively. Medical professionals to get an additional corporate discount of Rs 5,000 on their new purchase.

Customers interested in buying the Datsun GO and GO+ can opt for year-end discount of Rs 11,000 on both the cars. Datsun G0 is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and cash discount of Rs 20,000. Whereas, Datsun GO+ can be bought with an exchange and cash discount of Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 individually. Notably, these two models do not offer any corporate discounts for the medical fraternity.