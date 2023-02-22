  • location
            Nissan Magnite prices hiked; gets new safety features

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Wednesday 22 February 2023,20:25 PM IST

            Nissan India has secretly updated the feature list of the Magnite, which in return has resulted in a price hike of the vehicle by Rs 20,500. The crossover is offered in 5 variants namely XE, XL, XV Executive, XV, and XV Premium. 

            It now gets a set of new safety features like TPMS, traction control, vehicle dynamic control, and hill start assist as standard across all its variants. Moreover, the XV Premium exclusively gets LED fog lamps whereas the front tweeters and rear parcel tray have been eliminated from the mid, XL variant.

            Under the hood, the Magnite will be powered by a 1.0-litre NA and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT unit. 

            Currently, Nissan is also offering discounts of up to Rs 82,000 on Magnite in the month of February 2023. 

