Volvo inaugurates a dealership in Chennai

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 25 February 2021, 22:29 PM

Swedish automotive brand Volvo has inaugurated a new dealership in Chennai. Running under the ownership of Prakar Automotive, the dealership, known as Volvo Tamilnadu, is located at Anna Salai Road, spread across an area of 7,000 feet. The company also has a workshop situated at TVK Industrial Estate spread across an area of 10,000 square feet.

Speaking at the inauguration, Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “Chennai is a very important market in India as it is among the fastest-growing metro cities and home to aspiring and affluent families. Our new dealership will help us in reaching out to the growing market and achieving our goal of providing safe and sustainable luxury mobility to our customers in India. Volvo Cars believe in providing the best-in-class experience to its esteemed customers and ensures a top-notch customer experience throughout the customer journey. I am confident that Volvo Tamilnadu will help us in achieving our objectives in the market.”

Volvo Tamilnadu workshop provides Volvo Personal Service (VPS) to its customers. According to the company, VPS is a new way of working to ensure that all of the customers’ needs are met to their satisfaction. The process is also aimed at increasing workshop capacity, productivity, quality, and efficiency.