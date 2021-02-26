New Maruti Suzuki Swift exterior accessories listed
Maruti Suzuki Swift with its fresh design and vibrant colours has always been a head-turner. The updated model takes the style quotient a notch higher with the chrome accents and two-tone colour theme. Now, to spice up things more, Maruti Suzuki is offering a range of exterior accessories with which one can personalise their purchase. Let us have a look at it below
The exterior body can be highlighted with a wrap and graphic design on the hood and the roof in a contrast colour. To add to it, one can also choose front, side, and rear underbody spoiler which is offered in a total of eight colours. Chrome embellishment seems to be a favourite amongst Indian buyers and every OEM offers a range of it. The case with the Swift is no different with chrome garnish available for the fog lamps, front bumper, grille, back door, and taillamps. The door visors, side body moulding, and ORVM covers help to enhance the sporty look of the hatch. For the lower-variants, customers can opt to have the wheel covers in Midnight Black or Fire Red colour.
To match with the underbody skirting, the roof spoilers are also available in eight gloss shades. The prices of the mentioned accessories are listed below-
Wave rap – Rs 9,990
Carbon Red rap – Rs 9,990
Red Disco rap – Rs 10,990
Sprinter graphics – Rs 3,990
Electric dash graphics – Rs 2,090
Glider graphics – Rs 2,990
Underbody spoiler kit (all colours) – Rs 15,990
Door Visor – Rs 1,250
Premium door visor – Rs 2,090
Rear Upper Spoiler (all colours) – Rs 3,490
Body side moulding – painted – Rs 2,290
Body side moulding – coloured – Rs 2,790
Fog lamp garnish – Rs 590
Fog lamps – Rs 3,490
Front grille garnish – black - Rs 1,990
Front grille garnish – Fired Red - Rs 1,490
Back door garnish – Rs 790
Tail lap – black garnish – Rs 1,090
Silver accent alloy wheel – Rs 25,160 (four units)
Body cover – Normal – Rs 1,090
Body cover – Tyvek – Rs 2,690
Window frame kit – Rs 1,590
Mudflap – front- Rs 150
Mudflap – rear- Rs 250
Wheel cover – Black / Red – Rs 1,960
ORVM cover – Carbon finish – Rs 2,390
ORVM cover – Carbon finish (without indicator) – Rs 2,350
ORVM cover – Piano Black finish – Rs 1,790
ORVM cover – Piano Black finish (without indicator) – Rs 1,750
Similar News
-
Maruti Suzuki Alto
- ₹ 3 - 4.48 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
MG Hector
- ₹ 12.9 - 18.63 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
- ₹ 5.69 - 9.53 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
- ₹ 5.9 - 9.1 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Toyota Fortuner
- ₹ 29.98 - 37.58 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Honda Amaze
- ₹ 6.22 - 10.03 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Maruti Suzuki Alto
- ₹ 3 - 4.48 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
- ₹ 7.69 - 11.21 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
- ₹ 5.69 - 9.53 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
- ₹ 5.9 - 9.1 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
- ₹ 3.71 - 5.19 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
- ₹ 4.66 - 6.18 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi