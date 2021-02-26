Jay Shah Friday 26 February 2021, 15:00 PM

Maruti Suzuki Swift with its fresh design and vibrant colours has always been a head-turner. The updated model takes the style quotient a notch higher with the chrome accents and two-tone colour theme. Now, to spice up things more, Maruti Suzuki is offering a range of exterior accessories with which one can personalise their purchase. Let us have a look at it below

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift

The exterior body can be highlighted with a wrap and graphic design on the hood and the roof in a contrast colour. To add to it, one can also choose front, side, and rear underbody spoiler which is offered in a total of eight colours. Chrome embellishment seems to be a favourite amongst Indian buyers and every OEM offers a range of it. The case with the Swift is no different with chrome garnish available for the fog lamps, front bumper, grille, back door, and taillamps. The door visors, side body moulding, and ORVM covers help to enhance the sporty look of the hatch. For the lower-variants, customers can opt to have the wheel covers in Midnight Black or Fire Red colour.

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift

To match with the underbody skirting, the roof spoilers are also available in eight gloss shades. The prices of the mentioned accessories are listed below-

Wave rap – Rs 9,990

Carbon Red rap – Rs 9,990

Red Disco rap – Rs 10,990

Sprinter graphics – Rs 3,990

Electric dash graphics – Rs 2,090

Glider graphics – Rs 2,990

Underbody spoiler kit (all colours) – Rs 15,990

Door Visor – Rs 1,250

Premium door visor – Rs 2,090

Rear Upper Spoiler (all colours) – Rs 3,490

Body side moulding – painted – Rs 2,290

Body side moulding – coloured – Rs 2,790

Fog lamp garnish – Rs 590

Fog lamps – Rs 3,490

Front grille garnish – black - Rs 1,990

Front grille garnish – Fired Red - Rs 1,490

Back door garnish – Rs 790

Tail lap – black garnish – Rs 1,090

Silver accent alloy wheel – Rs 25,160 (four units)

Body cover – Normal – Rs 1,090

Body cover – Tyvek – Rs 2,690

Window frame kit – Rs 1,590

Mudflap – front- Rs 150

Mudflap – rear- Rs 250

Wheel cover – Black / Red – Rs 1,960

ORVM cover – Carbon finish – Rs 2,390

ORVM cover – Carbon finish (without indicator) – Rs 2,350

ORVM cover – Piano Black finish – Rs 1,790

ORVM cover – Piano Black finish (without indicator) – Rs 1,750