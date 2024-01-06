Volvo cars dearer by up to Rs. 2.05 lakh from January 2024

Volvo Cars India has revised the prices of its entire range starting this month. Select models are now expensive by up to Rs. 2.05 lakh. Currently, the Swedish automaker has five models on sale including C40 Recharge, XC40 Recharge, S90, XC60, and the XC90.

The flagship Volvo XC90 has incurred a maximum price hike of Rs. 2,04,900. On the other hand, XC60 is now expensive by Rs. 1,05,000. With this, the former is now priced at Rs. 1,00,89,900 and the latter is listed for Rs. 68,90,000 (all prices, ex-showroom). Moving to the all-electric XC40 Recharge, the model with a price increment of Rs. 1 lakh now retails at Rs. 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

As per the brand, the decision of the price revision is owed to the rising input expenses, operational costs, and the volatile foreign exchange rates.

