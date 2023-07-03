Volkswagen Virtus GT DSG variant launched; prices in India start from Rs. 16.20 lakh

Volkswagen India has introduced a new GT DSG variant in the Virtus line-up with prices starting from Rs. 16.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Earlier, the DSG variant was only restricted to the GT Plus variant of the sedan. Positioned between the Topline AT and the GT Plus MT variant, the Virtus can be had in five trims, namely, Comfortline, Highline, Topline, GT, and GT Plus.

Under the hood, the Virtus GT DSG variant comes equipped with BS6 Phase 2, 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engines. This mill produces 148bhp of power and 250Nm of torque and the transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

Speaking at the introduction of the new variant, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “In one year, the Volkswagen Virtus has captured the hearts and minds of Indian customers making it the most-loved sedan in India. The carline has reignited the premium midsize sedan segment specifically with the Performance Line (GT variant) enabling us to introduce two new variants consecutively – Virtus GT Plus Manual and now Virtus GT DSG. The GT badge has carried on the legacy of being truly irresistible. We are confident of welcoming many more customers to the Virtus community and offering them world-class services from Volkswagen.”

Volkswagen Virtus ₹ 11.48 Lakh Onwards

