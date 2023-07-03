Honda Elevate bookings open: To be offered in four variants and seven colours

Elevate booking open

Bookings for the Honda Elevate have opened with the amount set at Rs 21,000 with the launch and deliveries set to begin from September of this year. The car will be offered in the SV, V, VX and ZX trim levels with the MT and the V, VX and ZX trim with the CVT automatic option.

Honda Elevate colours

The Honda Elevate will be retailed in seven single-tone colour schemes and three dual-tone colour schemes while the interior across the range will be offered with the brown upholstery over the black dashboard dual-tone scheme.

Honda Elevate engine options

Honda is offering the Elevate with its 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that produces 119bhp/145Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a CVT. Unlike the City e: HEV, there will be no hybrid version and Honda has confirmed that a BEV Elevate will arrive in 2026.

Honda Elevate rivals

The Honda Elevate is an important launch for the Japanese automaker and will take on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun. We expect a pricing of Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 17 lakh.

Honda Elevate ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh Estimated Price

