Volkswagen Virtus 1.5l TSI to be exclusively offered with DSG AT

German automotive giant Volkswagen recently unveiled the new Virtus. Once launched in India, the sedan will be available in a choice of two engine and three gearbox options. However, unlike the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen will offer the Virtus 1.5 TSI only with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.

The engine options for the India-bound Virtus include a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol engine mated to either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission producing 114bhp and 175Nm and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol unit coupled with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox with power output rated at 148bhp and 250Nm.

The brand has developed the Virtus under the India Project 2.0 program. It is the fourth model to utilise the MQB A0 IN flexible platform designed for India. In fact, the made-in-India Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Skoda Slavia already use this architecture.

The sedan will come equipped with dual-barrel LED headlights, fog lamps with cornering light function, LED rear lights, 16-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch digital driver display, a ten-inch infotainment touchscreen, a wireless charging pad, cooled front seats, and an eight-speaker sound system. It will also get six airbags, ESC, HHC, TPMS, a rear-view camera with parking sensors, and ISOFIX anchors.

Volkswagen Virtus ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh Estimated Price

