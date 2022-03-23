  • location
    Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Volkswagen Virtus 1.5l TSI to be exclusively offered with DSG AT

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Wednesday 23 March 2022,13:30 PM IST

      German automotive giant Volkswagen recently unveiled the new Virtus. Once launched in India, the sedan will be available in a choice of two engine and three gearbox options. However, unlike the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen will offer the Virtus 1.5 TSI only with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.

      The engine options for the India-bound Virtus include a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol engine mated to either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission producing 114bhp and 175Nm and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol unit coupled with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox with power output rated at 148bhp and 250Nm.

      The brand has developed the Virtus under the India Project 2.0 program. It is the fourth model to utilise the MQB A0 IN flexible platform designed for India. In fact, the made-in-India Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Skoda Slavia already use this architecture.

      Volkswagen Virtus Dashboard

      The sedan will come equipped with dual-barrel LED headlights, fog lamps with cornering light function, LED rear lights, 16-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch digital driver display, a ten-inch infotainment touchscreen, a wireless charging pad, cooled front seats, and an eight-speaker sound system. It will also get six airbags, ESC, HHC, TPMS, a rear-view camera with parking sensors, and ISOFIX anchors.

      Volkswagen Virtus
      Volkswagen Virtus ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh Estimated Price
      All Volkswagen CarsUpcoming Volkswagen Cars
      Volkswagen | Virtus | Volkswagen Virtus

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      2023 Auto Expo to be held between 13-18 January

      2023 Auto Expo to be held between 13-18 January

      By Nikhil Puthran03/23/2022 21:42:02

      The upcoming automotive show will be held at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

      Volvo XC40 Recharge price leaked ahead of launch

      Volvo XC40 Recharge price leaked ahead of launch

      By Nikhil Puthran03/23/2022 18:04:02

      The Volvo India website reveals an ex-showroom price Rs 75 lakh

      Volkswagen Virtus 1.5l TSI to be exclusively offered with DSG AT

      Volkswagen Virtus 1.5l TSI to be exclusively offered with DSG AT

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/23/2022 13:30:57

      The VW Virtus will be launched in India in May 2022.

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno accumulates over 50,000 bookings in India

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno accumulates over 50,000 bookings in India

      By Nikhil Puthran03/22/2022 16:53:27

      The updated model also gets first-in-segment features and advanced K-Series dual jet engine with idle start-stop technology

      Nissan Magnite surpasses 50,000 production milestone in India

      Nissan Magnite surpasses 50,000 production milestone in India

      By Nikhil Puthran03/22/2022 15:23:04

      The Magnite was the first global product to be introduced under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan

      Skoda Slavia to get Ceat SecuraDrive tyres

      Skoda Slavia to get Ceat SecuraDrive tyres

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/22/2022 12:32:46

      The Skoda Slavia comes in three variants.

      Tata Altroz automatic launched in India at Rs 8.10 lakh

      Tata Altroz automatic launched in India at Rs 8.10 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/21/2022 12:04:57

      The Altroz automatic is available in seven variants.

      Featured Cars

      Toyota Glanza

      Toyota Glanza

      ₹ 6.39 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.42 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Jeep Meridian

      Jeep Meridian

      ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Volkswagen Virtus

      Volkswagen Virtus

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

      Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

      ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Hyundai Venue Facelift

      Hyundai Venue Facelift

      ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      BMW i4

      BMW i4

      ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Land Rover New Range Rover

      Land Rover New Range Rover

      ₹ 2.30 - 4.50 Crore

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Toyota Glanza

      Toyota Glanza

      ₹ 6.39 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW X4

      BMW X4

      ₹ 70.50 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Lexus NX

      Lexus NX

      ₹ 64.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MG ZS EV

      MG ZS EV

      ₹ 25.88 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.69 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars