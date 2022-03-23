  • location
      Volvo XC40 Recharge price leaked ahead of launch

      Nikhil Puthran

      Nikhil Puthran

      Wednesday 23 March 2022,18:04 PM IST

      The Swedish automaker, Volvo had commenced bookings for the XC40 Recharge back in June, 2021. This time around,  the official website has listed the XC40 Recharge at an ex-showroom price of Rs 75 lakh, ahead of its official launch sometime soon. Back in August 2021, the company had rescheduled the launch of the XC40 Recharge due to the global shortage in the supply of semiconductors. 

      Volvo XC40 Recharge Left Rear Three Quarter

      Mechanically, the XC40 Recharge will get two electric motors which are powered by a 78kWh battery pack that generates 402bhp and 660Nm of torque. The XC40 Recharge will be capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 4.9-seconds, while the top speed is electronically restricted to 180kmph. Volvo claims to deliver a driving range of 418kms under the WLTP cycle.

      Volvo XC40 Recharge Left Front Three Quarter

      Visually, the XC40 Recharge borrows most of the styling elements from the ICE version. However, the electric version distinguishes itself from the regular version by sporting a blanked-out front grille, a conventional charging port on the left rear side, 19-inch five-spoke black-cut alloy wheels, and more. As for the interior, the vehicle is expected to get an all-black theme, vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment system, power front seats with memory function, a 13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and more. 

      We shall be driving the Volvo XC40 Recharge soon and the first drive impressions will go live early next month.

