      Hyundai i20 N Line unveiled in India; bookings open at Rs 25,000

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Tuesday 24 August 2021,13:17 PM IST

      The sporty iteration of the Hyundai i20 N Line has been unveiled in India. The N Line treatment packs in stylish exterior and interior upgrades and new exterior colour shades to choose from. The bookings have commenced for Rs 25,000 and will be sold exclusively at Signature outlets.

      The i20 N Line is the first model to be offered under the brand’s new N Line vertical in the country. The visual highlights include a new chequered flag-inspired front grille, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with red front brake callipers, dual-tip exhaust, aggressive-looking front and rear bumpers, a tailgate spoiler, and side sill garnish with red inserts. It also gets the ‘N Line’ badge affixed on the grille, wheel hubs, and at the rear. The exterior colour options include Titan Grey, Polar White, Fiery Red, and the new and exclusive Thunder Blue. The latter two shades can be had with a contrast black roof as well. 

      Inside, the black theme of the cabin is further elevated by the ‘N’ logo on the new three-spoke steering wheel, gear knob, and on the seats that also get the chequered flag patterned upholstery. Further, the red ambient lighting and red colour accents around the cabin give the i20 a sportier appeal. 

      Besides these new upgrades, the i20 N Line that is based on the top-spec Asta (O) trim continues to be offered with features like a digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a wireless charging pad, cruise control, push start/stop button, a seven-speaker stereo system by Bose, and Hyundai’s Bluelink connected car tech with over 58 features, over-the-air updates, and voice commands. 

      At its heart, the i20 N Line is powered by the proven 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that is tuned to produce 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. The motor is paired to six-speed iMT transmission and seven-speed DCT unit.  The prices for the i20 N Line are expected to be announced in the coming weeks and we expect it to be priced approximately between Rs 11 lakh to Rs 13 lakh, ex-showroom.

