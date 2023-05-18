Volkswagen Tiguan gets BS6 2 update and new features

Volkswagen India has rolled out an update for its flagship SUV, Tiguan. The model is now available only in a single fully-loaded Elegance trim priced at Rs. 34.69 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, the carmaker has also updated the powertrain of the Tiguan, and it now complies with the new RDE norms.

The major changes are made on the inside of the SUV, as it now comes with a new dual-tone Storm Grey interior along with a wireless charger. It also gets a new park assist function to help with parking the SUV easily in tight parking conditions.

Other safety features include a rear seatbelt reminder, six airbags, ABS, ESC, anti-slip regulation, and EDL. Moreover, it also gets hill start assist, hill descent control, engine drag torque control, active TPMS, three-point seat belts, and ISOFIX. As for colours, the Tiguan now offers a choice of five colour options – Nightshade Blue, Oryx White with Pearl Effect, Deep Black, Dolphin Grey, and Reflex Silver.

Under the hood, the Tiguan makes use of a new BS6 Phase 2-updated 2.0-litre TSI engine mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox along with a 4Motion all-wheel drive system. This engine also boasts an improved fuel efficiency by seven per cent, returning an ARAI-claimed mileage of 13.54kmpl.

Speaking at the introduction of the enhanced Volkswagen Tiguan, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Generation after generation, we have witnessed an increasing demand for our global best-seller, the Volkswagen Tiguan. With the updated Tiguan, we are offering our customers an impeccable combination of style, performance, premium-ness, safety and class-leading features. The Tiguan commands a strong and robust presence owing to its immaculate German engineering, build quality, safety and fun-to-drive experience. We are certain the enhanced Tiguan will attract many more Indian customers to the Volkswagen family enabling them to experience and enjoy our flagship model.”

Volkswagen Tiguan ₹ 34.69 Lakh Onwards

