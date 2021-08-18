Please Tell Us Your City

      Volkswagen Taigun production commence; bookings open

      Nikhil Puthran

      Nikhil Puthran

      Wednesday 18 August 2021,19:54 PM IST

      Inching closer to its launch, Volkswagen has commenced the production for the much-awaited Taigun SUV at the company’s facility in Chakan, Pune. Deliveries for the Taigun will start in September and interested customers can pre-book the vehicle online or by visiting the nearest Volkswagen dealerships. 

      The upcoming Volkswagen Taigun is based on the MQB-AO-IN platform, which is economical and also 30 per cent stronger as compared to the previous platform. The Volkswagen Taigun is specifically designed for the Indian market with up to 95 percent localization levels. At the time of launch, along with the standard model, the company will also offer a GT variant which will get superior features over the standard model. To learn more about the key feature difference, click here. 

      Under the hood, the Taigun will be offered in two petrol engine options. The 1.0 TSI, three-cylinder engine generates 114bhp between 5,000-5,500rpm and 178Nm of torque between 1,750-4,500rpm. The smaller engine is available in a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic option. The 1.5-litre TSI, four-cylinder engine with a six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG option generates 148bhp between 5,000-6,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,600-3,500rpm. 

      In terms of dimensions, the Volkswagen Taigun measures 4,221mm in length, 1,760mm in width, 1,612mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,651mm. To learn more about design highlights of the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun, click here. 

      Speaking on the occasion, Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Today, we embark on a journey that marks a significant milestone for Volkswagen, with the start of production of the Taigun. A thoroughbred Volkswagen, the Taigun retains the German engineering prowess, while achieving a localisation level of up to 95 percent. The Taigun has been designed to meet the needs of the discerning Indian customer and will be a competitive product offering in the fast-growing mid-size SUV segment.”

