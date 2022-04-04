  • location
      Volkswagen launches Polo Legend limited edition in India

      Desirazu Venkat

      Desirazu Venkat

      Monday 04 April 2022,11:20 AM IST

      Volkswagen has launched a limited edition Polo Legend to wrap up production of the hatchback after 12 years in India. The Polo Legend is based on the GT TSI trim level and gets cosmetic changes as part of this final edition for the hatchback. 

      The exterior changes comprise body graphics, black trunk garnish, and black roof foil and ‘Legend’ edition badges on the fenders and the boot. There are no changes to the inside of the car and this being a top-spec model it gets all the bells and whistles offered with the Polo in terms of interior and features.  The engine on offer is Volkswagen’s 1.0-litre TSI motor that produces 109bhp/175Nm and is mated to a six-speed torque converter AT.

      Commenting on the launch, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said “The Volkswagen Polo is an iconic carline that has evoked various emotions amongst consumers. From its market introduction till date, the Volkswagen Polo has enjoyed the privilege of being the first car to a family, an enthusiast’s dream and the preferred choice for a mother owing to its timeless and sporty design, safety, fun-to-drive experience and strong build quality. The Volkswagen Polo has been the brands’ much-loved product that deserves a grand celebration. For this, the brand is introducing the celebratory limited ‘Legend edition’ for the enthusiasts who will take pride in owning the last limited units of the iconic Polo.”

      The Polo GT is currently priced at Rs 10.25 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi). This Legend Edition is a limited production run available at 151 Volkswagen dealerships across the country.    

      Volkswagen launches Polo Legend limited edition in India

      Volkswagen launches Polo Legend limited edition in India

      By Desirazu Venkat04/04/2022 11:11:18

      This is a limited edition of the Polo to mark the end of production of the hatchback

