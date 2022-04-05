  • location
      New Tata electric SUV concept to be showcased tomorrow

      Desirazu Venkat

      Desirazu Venkat

      Tuesday 05 April 2022,13:24 PM IST

      Tata will take the wraps off a brand new electric SUV concept that it has been teasing on its social media channels for the last one week. The production version of this vehicle will be the third car in Tata’s electric line up. 

      Our sources indicate that this will be the concept car for a coupe-SUV version of the already successful Nexon EV and is expected to arrive with a bigger range and a larger feature list. As a concept, it is also expected to showcase future Tata design language. 

      We will have a chance to see the car up close tomorrow and will give you our first impression tomorrow evening, so do stay tuned to the CarTrade social media channels. 

      Tata Nexon EV
      Tata Nexon EV ₹ 14.54 Lakh Onwards
      All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
      Tata | Nexon EV | Tata Nexon EV

