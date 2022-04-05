New Tata electric SUV concept to be showcased tomorrow

Tata will take the wraps off a brand new electric SUV concept that it has been teasing on its social media channels for the last one week. The production version of this vehicle will be the third car in Tata’s electric line up.

Our sources indicate that this will be the concept car for a coupe-SUV version of the already successful Nexon EV and is expected to arrive with a bigger range and a larger feature list. As a concept, it is also expected to showcase future Tata design language.

We will have a chance to see the car up close tomorrow and will give you our first impression tomorrow evening, so do stay tuned to the CarTrade social media channels.

Tata Nexon EV ₹ 14.54 Lakh Onwards

Tata | Nexon EV | Tata Nexon EV