Volkswagen launches the T-Roc SUV in India at Rs 19.99 lakhs

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 18 March 2020, 11:49 AM

The new Volkswagen T-Roc has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 19.99 lakhs (Introductory ex-showroom). The model, will be offered in a single fully loaded variant and across six colour options.



VW T-Roc launched in India

Feature highlights of the Volkswagen T-Roc include LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, panoramic sunroof, dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lights, automatic climate control, keyless entry, push-button start, leather upholstery, reverse parking camera, xx inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), six airbags, ABS and ESC.

Launched as a CBU model, the new Volkswagen T-Roc is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine that produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. It is a rival for the Jeep Compass , Skoda Octavia , Honda Civic as well as the Mahindra XUV500 , MG Hector and Tata Harrier .