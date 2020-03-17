Volkswagen T-Roc to debut in India tomorrow
German car manufacturer showcased the T-Roc at the Volkswagen media event ahead of the biennial automotive show, Auto Expo 2020. The upcoming Volkswagen T-Roc is due for launch in India tomorrow and will compete against the likes of Jeep Compass in the country. The T-Roc will be introduced in India as a CBU (Completely Built Unit).
Visually, the Volkswagen T-Roc gets a familiar family face and the feature highlights, which include - a panoramic sunroof, dual-tone alloy wheels and LED headlamps with DRLs. As for the interior, it will get premium leather upholstery, automatic climate control, push-button start, reverse parking camera, and a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Mechanically, the Volkswagen T-Roc will be powered by a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine which produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission. The safety feature list will include six airbags, ABS, ESC and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and more.
More details about the Volkswagen T-Roc will be known post its official launch in India tomorrow.
-
Renault Kwid
- ₹ 2.92 - 5.01 lakhs
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mahindra Bolero
- ₹ 7.62 - 9.42 lakhs
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Honda Amaze
- ₹ 6.1 - 9.96 lakhs
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Maruti Suzuki Swift
- ₹ 4.99 - 8.84 lakhs
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mahindra XUV300
- ₹ 8.3 - 12.69 lakhs
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Hyundai Aura
- ₹ 5.8 - 9.23 lakhs
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Volkswagen Ameo
- ₹ 5.62 - 10 lakhs
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Volkswagen Vento
- ₹ 8.77 - 14.5 lakhs
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Volkswagen Tiguan
- ₹ 28.15 - 31.54 lakhs
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Volkswagen Polo
- ₹ 5.42 - 9.89 lakhs
- Ex-showroom, Delhi