Volkswagen T-Roc to debut in India tomorrow

Nikhil Puthran Tuesday 17 March 2020, 15:29 PM

German car manufacturer showcased the T-Roc at the Volkswagen media event ahead of the biennial automotive show, Auto Expo 2020. The upcoming Volkswagen T-Roc is due for launch in India tomorrow and will compete against the likes of Jeep Compass in the country. The T-Roc will be introduced in India as a CBU (Completely Built Unit).

Visually, the Volkswagen T-Roc gets a familiar family face and the feature highlights, which include - a panoramic sunroof, dual-tone alloy wheels and LED headlamps with DRLs. As for the interior, it will get premium leather upholstery, automatic climate control, push-button start, reverse parking camera, and a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Mechanically, the Volkswagen T-Roc will be powered by a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine which produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission. The safety feature list will include six airbags, ABS, ESC and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and more.

More details about the Volkswagen T-Roc will be known post its official launch in India tomorrow.