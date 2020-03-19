BMW launches 330i Sport in India at Rs 41.70 lakh
The BMW 330i Sport variant has been discreetly launched, with prices starting at Rs 41.70 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The 330i Sport is positioned under the 330i M Sport in the 3 Series range. Powering the model is the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 255bhp and 400Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, power is sent to the rear wheels.
Compared to the M Sport variant, the BMW 330i Sport misses out on a few features including M Sport body kit, sport seats in the front row, Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, parking assistant, digital instrument cluster, gesture control, ambient lighting with welcome light carpet and 18-inch alloy wheels.
Feature highlights of the BMW 330i Sport include launch control, cruise control, all LED lighting with automatic and rain sensing function, three-zone climate control, electrically adjustable front seats, paddle shifters, sunroof and a rear view camera. The model is equipped with an array of safety features such as six airbags, ABS with Brake Assist, CBC, ESC, TC, run-flat tyres and TPMS.
