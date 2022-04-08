  • location
      Volkswagen India sets up a new service centre in Chennai

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Friday 08 April 2022,14:03 PM IST

      German auto major Volkswagen has expanded its service network in Tamil Nadu by opening a new service centre on Arcot Road, Chennai. This new 36,980sq ft facility has 21 service bays to carry out periodic maintenance, general repairs, and body paintwork. Sharath Vijayaraghavan, Executive Director, Sundaram Motors, will oversee the operations at the Volkswagen Arcot Road service centre.

      With the inauguration of the new service centre, Volkswagen India now has 16 touchpoints, including 22 showrooms across Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry regions. The carmaker has appointed 54 technicians at the new touchpoint to deliver the services.

      Meanwhile, the German firm recently commenced the production of its all-new Virtus at the Aurangabad plant in Maharashtra. Developed under India Project 2.0, Volkswagen showcased the sedan last month and simultaneously opened its order books in India. It will offer the Virtus with 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI petrol motors and a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

      Speaking upon the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “With the introduction of the new service touchpoint, we have further strengthened our presence in the Southern market, which is an important region for the brand in India. The new state-of-the-art service facility is designed to ensure qualitative service for customers, convenient & hassle-free service experience and a host of service products that offer peace of mind to our customers in this region.”

