2022 Kia Seltos launched in India; prices start at 10.19 lakh

South Korean carmaker Kia has launched the 2022 Seltos in India with prices starting at Rs Rs 10.19 lakh (ex-showroom). With this update, entry-level variants of the SUV get additional features that were only available in range-topping variants. Kia offers the new Seltos in a wide range of trim levels, namely the HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX (O), GTX+, and the X Line.

As a part of the update, the new Seltos 1.5-litre diesel is available with the intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) in the HTK+ variant. What’s more, Kia offers side airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, ESC, VSM, BA, HAC, and four-wheel disc brakes as standard across the SUV variants.

The HTX+ and GTX (O) also come with curtain airbags, whereas paddle shifters, multi-drive, and traction mode are available in HTX IVT/AT, GTX+ AT/DCT, and X Line AT/DCT trims. Besides this, the brand has also given the SUV a new Seltos logo, a new Kia Connect logo and two fresh colours (Imperial blue and Sparkling silver) in specific variants.

The updated SUV comes with the same engines – a 1.5-litre petrol engine, 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor, and 1.5-litre diesel unit. Transmission options include a six-manual, six-speed iMT, CVT automatic, seven-speed DCT automatic, and six-speed torque-convertor automatic.

Variant specific prices (ex-showroom) of the 2022 Kia Seltos:

Smartstream Petrol 1.5-litre

HTE 6MT – Rs 10.19 lakh

HTK 6MT – Rs 11.25 lakh

HTK+ 6MT – Rs 12.35 lakh

HTK+ 6iMT – Rs 12.75 lakh

HTX 6MT – Rs 14.15 lakh

HTX IVT – Rs 15.15 lakh

Smartstream Petrol 1.4-litre Turbo GDI

GTX(O) 6MT – Rs 15.85 lakh

GTX+ 6MT – Rs 16.95 lakh

GTX+ 7DCT – Rs 17.85 lakh

X Line 7DCT – Rs 18.15 lakh

Diesel 1.5-litre CRDi VGT

HTE 6MT – Rs 11.09 lakh

HTK 6MT – Rs 12.39 lakh

HTK+ 6MT – Rs 13.49 lakh

HTK+ 6iMT – Rs 13.99 lakh

HTX 6MT – Rs 15.29 lakh

HTX 6AT – Rs 16.29 lakh

HTX+ 6MT – Rs 16.39 lakh

GTX+ 6AT – Rs 18.15 lakh

X Line 6AT – Rs 18.45 lakh

