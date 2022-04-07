  • location
      2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga pre-bookings open in India; launch on 15 April

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Thursday 07 April 2022,10:53 AM IST

      Maruti Suzuki India has opened pre-bookings for the new Ertiga at Rs 11,000 across Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships in India. The new Ertiga will feature a next-generation petrol engine, an upgraded infotainment system, and more. It is slated to be launched in the country on 15 April, 2022.

      The new Ertiga will be powered by a new 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, DualJet, Dual VVT petrol engine with hybrid technology. In addition, it will come with a six-speed automatic transmission and paddle shifters. However, the brand has not revealed the power output details of the engine yet.

      What’s more, Maruti Suzuki will offer a seven-inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment system in the Ertiga. This new system should come equipped with features such as the SmartPlay Pro infotainment that debuted in the new Baleno. Besides this, the Ertiga is expected to come with redesigned bumpers, new alloy wheels, and additional features.

      Commenting on the announcement, CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Ertiga’s continued success in the market is a testament to its undisputed reign as one of India’s most loved MPV. The Next-Gen Ertiga has been elegantly designed and equipped with an all-new K-series efficient powertrain and modern features to deliver an enjoyable driving experience while ensuring the safety of loved ones. We are sure that the Next-Gen Ertiga will exceed customer expectations and continue to be the preferred choice of many more Indian families.”

      Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ₹ 8.11 Lakh Onwards
