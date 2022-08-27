Volkswagen India introduces subscription programmes for Virtus

Volkswagen has introduced subscription options for its newly launched Virtus sedan in India. With this, the new Virtus is now available to lease for up to four years with additional benefits. The brand offers two choices of plans: Subscription Model and Power Lease with prices starting at Rs 26,987 and Rs 29,991, respectively.

Under the Subscription Model, customers can lease the Virtus for a period of two to four years after paying one month’s deposit and rent in advance. As a part of this leasing plan, they further benefit from timely services, unscheduled repairs, and term insurance.

On the other hand, the Power Lease option provides the same tenure and payment choices as the Subscription Model. But there is no cap on mileage. Also, customers can purchase the car at the end of the chosen subscription period at 20 per cent of the car's showroom price. Besides this, Power Lease offers an optional Service Value Pack.

Powering the Virtus is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine making 148bhp and 250Nm and a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor that makes 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. The former is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, while the latter can be coupled to a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic unit.

Volkswagen Virtus ₹ 11.22 Lakh Onwards

